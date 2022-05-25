Greta Electric Scooters unveils Greta Harper ZX Series-I

Audio player loading…

The Gujarat-based Greta Electric Scooters has announced the launch of its electric scooter Greta Harper ZX Series-I. The company said that customers can choose battery and charger in line with their usage to fit the scooter. It is powered by a BLDC motor, and works with 48-60 Volt Li-Ion battery variants.

Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with optimized charger technology that offers a full charge in 5 hours and a dash charge of 80% in 3 hours. Greta Harper ZX Series-I can be turbocharged from any power plug, the company said.

Greta Harper ZX Series-I: Features, colours, price

(Image credit: Greta Electric)

With three riding modes, Eco, City and Turbo Mode, the top configuration of the vehicle will run 100 kms per charge in Eco Mode, 80 Kms per charge in City Mode, and 70 Kms per charge in Turbo Mode.

The Greta Harper ZX Series-I also has reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start. The roomy Front Glove Box, Designer Light Consoles, Rear Tail Lamp Consoles, Extra-Large Leg Room, Find My Vehicle Alarm, black Greta branded seat cover, and a USB port (2.0 USB).

Harper ZX Series-I comes with daytime running light, electronic braking system, anti theft alarm system, and smart shift for easy and efficient operations.

It provides cruise control, wireless controller, highway lights (all-turn lights flash together with buzzer), side indicator buzzer, and LED meter with trip reset.

Ignition/Child Lock, Park Mode, fixed reverse speed limit, improved cell shock absorbers and waterproof as equivalent to IP65 grade add another level of safety to Greta Harper ZX Series-I.

The vehicle comes with 10x3.0 inch wide tubeless tyres Its underpinnings include a telescopic front fork, rear cell shock absorbers, wireless/ hydraulic disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear.

The base price (ex-showroom) of Greta Harper ZX Series-I will be Rs 41,999. It comes in 6 colours: Midnight Green, Jet Black, Glossy Grey, Majestic Magenta, True Blue & Candy White.

The company also provides a 3-year battery warranty.

Greta Harper ZX Series: Pre-booking is on

(Image credit: Greta Electric)

The batteries that the customer can choose as per their usage requirement are:

V2 48v-24Ah for 60 km per charge (Rs 17,000 - Rs 20,000)

V3 48v-30Ah for 100 km per charge (Rs 22,000 - Rs 25,000)

V2+60v-24Ah for 60 kms per charge (Rs 21,000 - Rs 24,000)

V3+60v-30Ah for100 kms per charge (Rs 27,000 - Rs 31,000)

Depending on the customer's choice, the price of the charger would range from Rs 3000 to Rs 5000.

Pre-booking of Greta Harper ZX Series -I will start today at Greta Experience Studios. The company has announced a pre-booking offer of Rs 2,000, so that the vehicle can be had at an effective price of Rs 39,999. The vehicle will get delivered to the customers within 45-75 days as per the booking sequence, the company said

Greta Electric Scooters specialises in mid-market offerings. All the vehicles from the company's stable are available in the range of Rs 60,000 to Rs 90,000. But now, with Greta Harper ZX Series it has gone into the budget segment --- a non-existing one in the EV category.