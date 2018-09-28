Grab Nvidia’s latest drivers if your new GeForce RTX graphics card is misbehaving

Nvidia has pushed out new drivers for its graphics cards, and they include fixes for a few issues which have emerged with the firm’s freshly released GeForce RTX GPUs.

Version 411.70 is the second set of publicly deployed drivers which support Nvidia’s new Turing-based cards, and as spotted by PC Gamer, the release notes detail a few bugs which have been fixed with the GeForce RTX models.

If you’ve got a GeForce RTX 2080, and you’re a PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) addict, then you might have been experiencing annoying flickering during the game. The good news is the fresh drivers have put paid to this issue.

And if you’ve grabbed yourself an RTX 2080 Ti, there’s a bug which has negatively impacted video decoding performance, so it’s been more sluggish than it should be – and this has been remedied with driver 411.70.

Photoshop problem

Finally, Photoshop CC users who are experiencing the application corrupting after increasing the size of an image will be pleased to hear that this is cured, too. That was an issue affecting all Turing GPUs apparently.

There are still a few known issues, naturally enough, although these are pretty minor and/or niche issues, including the cursor briefly corrupting when hovering over certain links in the Firefox browser. Fixes should be in the pipeline, as ever.

As with the previous driver release, version 411.70 features ‘game ready’ optimizations for a trio of freshly released or imminent titles – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, FIFA 19 and Forza Horizon 4 – meaning these games should run far more slickly following its installation.

You can grab the new drivers via GeForce Experience, under the Drivers tab, or fire up a manual download if you prefer here.