GoPro Fusion merges VR and action cams into one reality-defying product

Announced via blog post on the GoPro website , the GoPro Fusion is the latest camera to join the action camera king’s growing stable of products, and its first consumer product with the ability to record VR content.

According to Jess Foley, GoPro’s Senior Product Manager of Spherical Solutions, the Fusion will allow users to capture “fully immersive virtual reality content, non-VR video, and even photos.”

Along with the reveal, GoPro has also announced a Fusion 'Pilot Program', inviting professional content creators to apply to be among the first to use its new VR-enabled action cam.

Overshare with OverCapture

With its spherical camera, the Fusion will allow users to record at resolutions of up to 5.2K at 30fps, while there's also a new mode dubbed OverCapture, which lets users create high-quality non-VR video and photos that have been "punched out from the spherically captured angles.”

As with all GoPro products, the Fusion will be compatible with all existing GoPro mounts, as well as a number of handheld accessories.

At present, pricing information has yet to be revealed, and only an expected commercial release timeframe of “by the end of 2017” has been given.

To get an idea of the kinds of videos you’ll be able to take with the Fusion once it’s released, check out GoPro’s official ‘Relive Reality’ VR video below.