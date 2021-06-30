Google Messages will auto-delete OTPs and categorise like Gmail - Only in India

Google is rolling out an update to its SMS client on Android, Google Messages, that will allow it to automatically delete one-time passwords (OTPs) and also sort messages into categories, a la in Gmail.

The app will use machine learning to sort your SMS text into personal transactions, OTPs, offers and standard personal messages. All transaction messages will automatically be filtered into a separate tab while personal conversations stay highlighted on your inbox. Google will also divide conversations from saved and unsaved numbers.

This roll-out is, as of now, India-specific.

But why India alone?

Announcing the rollout, Google said in a blog post: Last year, we expanded spam protection to help reduce the volume of unwanted messages by automatically moving suspected spam messages into a spam folder. To continue to keep your inbox free of clutter, we’re also providing the option to automatically delete your one-time passwords (OTPs) 24-hours after they’re received, so you don’t have to spend time deleting them manually."

To enable it, just tap continue when you see the suggestion prompt to confirm your selection, Google added.

But why is it India-specific only? Google said that it had heard from many users in India that they received a lot of different types of messages, from friends and family and businesses sending promotions, receipts, order confirmations and more.

With so many incoming texts vying for their attention, it can be difficult to separate the important ones from everything else, it added.

The rollout is available on Android phones running version 8 and above.

The new tools on Messages are optional and can be managed in settings.