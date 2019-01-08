Google Assistant is now in your bathroom mirror

It sometimes feels like voice assistants are being built into everything these days, and one of the few places of respite is the humble bathroom. It looks like that’s all set to change however, if digital home tech company Capstone Connected Home has anything to do with it.

The company has announced the launch of its Google-enabled Smart Mirror, with both voice and touch screen capabilities at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The Smart Mirror allows you to access Google Assistant, check weather and traffic before you head out for the day, and stream YouTube – handy if you find your daily skincare routine to be a bit of a drag.

Read more: Klipsch The Three with Google Assistant speaker

You’ll also be able to access social media feeds, and “run downloadable applications”, according to Capstone Connected Home, although further details on which Google Play applications will work with the Smart Mirror are scant right now.

Never stop working

Having Google Assistant built in to the mirror means you can even access Google Drive and type out emails using the touchscreen, getting a head start on your work before you’ve even brushed your teeth (why anyone would want to do this is still a mystery).

The new mirror should work well for families thanks to Google's voice recognition technology, which can distinguish between up to six different voices. This means that the Smart Mirror won’t pull up the wrong calendar when you ask to see your schedule for the day ahead.

In terms of design, the Smart Mirror should blend in seamlessly to any home, appearing like a normal mirror when not in use. Capstone Connected Home says that it will be available to buy in the next few months, but hasn’t yet disclosed any pricing information.