Google Assistant can now control a gaggle of GE home appliances

As Amazon's Alexa develops new skills, competitor Google is turning up the heat by opening up its own digital assistant to more home appliances.

Starting today, Google Assistant is compatible with GE's Geneva Home control system, giving users an extra layer of hands-free control over appliances in their abode.

Owners of Google Assistant-powered devices like Google Home and applicable GE Wi-Fi appliances can get more done around the house hands-free thanks to a sizable selection of voice commands, such as, "OK Google, ask Geneva Home if the dishes are clean," or "OK Google, ask Geneva Home to preheat the oven to 350 degrees."

From heating up water to turning on the ice maker to preheating the oven for turkey (that really is a command), Google Assistant can do it all.

GE is among the first to take advantage of Google Assistant to help control its electronics, the company says. However, this isn't the first time GE has worked with a third-party digital assistant, as Amazon Alexa has been integrated with Geneva Home since last fall.

The types of appliances that will take orders from Google Assistant include GE's Geneva Home-equipped refrigerators, wall ovens and ranges, dishwashers, washers, dryers, geospring heat pump water heaters and room air conditioners.