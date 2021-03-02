Gionee launches Max Pro smartphone with 6000mAh battery at Rs 6,999

Gionee has introduced a new budget smartphone called the Gionee Max Pro which has been tailored for the budget segment. This is set to be the successor of the Gionee Max smartphone that was launched in India back in August 2020.

While the Gionee Max was priced at Rs 5,999, the Gionee Max Pro has been priced at Rs 6,999. The Gionee Max Pro features the same colours the Gionee Max did which is Black, Red, and Blue. But the design of the smartphones are slightly altered.

The 2GB RAM of the Gionee Max has been increased to 3GB on the Pro variant. Beside this most of the other features are pretty much similar which includes the CPU and GPU. The Gionee Max Pro will be available on Flipkart starting March 8.

Gionee Max Pro: Specs

The Gionee Max Pro features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 1560 × 720 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass to cover it all. Underneath the display it comes with a 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU which remains the same from the Gionee Max generation.

It has an upgraded RAM at 3GB though but the storage is the same at 32GB (eMMC 5.1). But Gionee is offering an expandable memory option up to 256GB with microSD. The device will run on the last generation Android 10 platform. The smartphone support up to dual SIM in the nano + nano configuration with a separate sot for the microSD.

In terms of cameras the smartphone features a 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, along with a secondary Bokeh Lens for added depth and portrait modes. There is also an 8MP front-facing camera which can be used for selfies.

Unlike some smartphones Gionee does not forego the 3.5mm audio port on the device and even adds an FM Radio feature to it as well. The Gionee Max Pro is a 4G VoLTE smartphone with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. It comes with a massive 6,000 battery which can be charged using the micro USB port. The Gionee Max Pro has dimensions of 165 x 75 x 10mm and weighs 212g.