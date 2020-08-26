Entry-level Gionee Max with 5,000mAh battery launched in India

Gionee, the smartphone maker who was under the radar for the last few years in India, has unveiled an entry-level affordable phone dubbed the Ginoee Max.

Just like what the company was testing ahead of the launch on Flipkart, the Gionee Max is having a big battery, big screen for an immersive experience and is priced under Rs 6,000.

Gionee Max specs

(Image credit: Gionee)

For starters, the Ginoee Max comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels. It is having a 2.5D curved glass screen protection. Under the hood, the device powered by an octa-core Spreadtrum 9863A chipset clocked at 1.6GHz and IMG8322 GPU will take care of graphics. The handset is available in a single variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is also microSD card slot which supports up to 256GB of additional storage.

On to the optics, you get a 13MP primary camera and a secondary digital camera of an unknown resolution. The selfies will be handled by 5MP snapper which is housed inside the dew-drop notch. Powering the device is a massive 5,000mAh battery. It offers you about 24 hours of music playback, 9 hours of movie-watching, and around 42 hours of call time. Further, taking advantage of the massive battery, the device also supports reverse charging which means you can be used the Gionee Max as a power bank when needed. The device runs on Android 10 OS.

Furthermore, it comes with the face unlock feature for authentication as there is no fingerprint scanner. Other features of the Gionee Max includes Dual SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Gionee Max is priced at Rs 5,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart on August 31. It is available in three colour options Black, Red, and Blue.