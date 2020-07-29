Gionee isn't dead - readies a 10,000mAh smartphone

At a time when smartphone makers are looking to capture the mid-tier market with a slew of sub-15K offerings, Chinese smartphone maker Gionee has risen from the dead to announce a new device that boasts of 10,000mAh of battery power.

Having survived a bankruptcy call in 2018, Gionee appears to have powered itself into some prominence in recent times. It unveiled a wireless power bank for ₹1,299 recently in India, though the new smartphone might just be a China-only release. The smartphone hit China's TENAA certification portal recently.

The device is listed as Gionee 20200418 and has a whopping 10,000mAh battery. That’s one of the largest batteries in a smartphone as the crown is so far held by the infamous Energizer Power Max P18K Pop .

Anyways, the listing shows the device weighs 305g and measures 160.6x75.8x8.4mm which is not bad considering the battery size. There is a 5.72-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels at the front.

(Image credit: TENAA)

A mysterious Octa-core CPU with a clock speed of 2.0GHz is powering the device. Storage options are 4/6/8GB RAM and 64/128/256GB storage and a microSD card slot for further expansion.

There is a single 16MP sensor above the fingerprint sensor and is accompanied by a flashlight on the rear setup. The selfie shooter is listed as having an 8MP sensor.

Coming in Black and Blue variants, the device will have 4G for connectivity however, it is running on older Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which makes it a bit of an oddity. Other details like the charging speeds, and price are something we will have to wait for the official confirmation in the future.

The device is definitely out of the blue considering Gionee is launching sub-par phones with older Android versions like the recently launched Gionee K6 . However, this could be a chance for the company to resurrect the Marathon series with humongous batteries.

The last one was the Marathon M7 that launched with a 7,000mAh battery in 2017. That said, the specs don’t seem promising for the company to go all-out in a highly competitive market.