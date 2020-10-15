Garmin launches smart scale for everyday weight loss and serious athletes alike

Garmin has launched a new smart scale, the Garmin Index S2, which will sync with your Garmin Connect account over Wi-Fi, allowing you to track your progress and see stats alongside metrics from any Garmin watch or heart rate monitor you own.

The Garmin Index S2 presents you with not only your weight, but also muscle mass, bone mass, body fat percentage and body water percentage. However, unlike most other body composition scales, the Index S2 lets you see as much or as little of this information each time you weigh in, with widgets that can be turned on and off according to your goals.

If you're interested in losing weight, the Index S2's new weight trends helps you track real changes in your weight over time and stop you getting sidetracked by normal day-to-day fluctuations caused by things like water weight.

If, on the other hand, you're a serious athlete who needs to be aware of those day-to-day changes, you can choose to see your current weight-in results on the scale's screen alongside your current weigh-in, allowing you to compare them at a glance (which could be extremely useful for letting you know how much water you've lost during an intense workout).

Weighty matters

“The Index S2 builds on the success of the first-generation Garmin smart scale with exceptional accuracy, improved design, and new weight tracking features that make it valuable for the wellness-minded customer and elite athlete alike,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales.

The Garmin Index S2 is available to pre-order now directly from Garmin in black or white for $149.99 / £129.99 / AU$249.

Up to 16 users can keep their own individual profiles on the same scale, and it has an estimated battery life of up to nine months.