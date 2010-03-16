Sony PlayStation Home now has 12 million users

Sony's Home service on the PlayStation is more popular than ever, bringing in12 million users at last count according to the games company.

This impressive – and fairly unbelievable figure for those who have ventured Home-ward bound – was announced by Sony's PlayStation Home director Jack Buser at the recent Games Developer's Conference.

For some reason, the service has had a 20 per cent boost in user figures since December 2009 and it looks as if those who are using Home have built something of a community, as Buser notes there is a 85 per cent return rate for those who log into the service.

Total game integration

Hinting at Sony's future strategy for Home, Buser said: "You're going to see us really embrace this idea of total game integration" and that Home will "really extend out the experience of your games."

This is slightly different to a remark made by a Sony exec back in November who said that Home was no longer a priority.

Sony already has Premium Personal spaces for rent within Home, which allows you to reside in things like the Batcave. You can also view your gaming trophies in a 3D trophy room.

When it comes to advertising, it has taken a while for online retailers to use Home but it announced that UK high-street videogame outlet Game has created a 'Moonbase' on the service where users can "hang out, socialise and learn about forthcoming releases and activities across all PlayStation platforms".

Or, if you're like us – you'll direct your avatar to the middle of the 'Moonbase' and dance like a weirdo until people start swearing at you, or until you get bored. Whichever comes first.

