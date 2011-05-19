Sony hack: PlayStation Store to be back up 24 May

Users of the Sony PlayStation Store will have to wait another five days before the service is fully operational, according to a memo that's been sent out to key games developers.

Sony has suffered all manner of setbacks since the PSN hack back in mid-April, but now it seems the end is finally in sight.

Gamasutra has managed to get its hands on a publishing schedule that cites 24 May as the day the PSN is properly back up and running.

Game on

In the next few weeks, Sony is looking to push new games on to the PlayStation Store in two batches – this will begin 24 May and continue 27 May.

After this, users of the store will then be entitled to their two free games, which they can choose from a list that includes: LittleBigPlanet, Wipeout HD and Dead Nation.

They will also get access to the premium side of the PSN and free streaming from Qirocity.

Sony hit another setback this week, when it had to take its password system offline.

While most thought this was because it was prone to another hack, Sony is maintaining that the site was taken offline for different reasons, with Patrick Seybold from Sony saying on the company's US blog: "We temporarily took down the PSN and Qriocity password reset page.

"Contrary to some reports, there was no hack involved. In the process of resetting of passwords there was a URL exploit that we have subsequently fixed."

Via Gamasutra