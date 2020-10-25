F1 Portugal live stream: how to watch Portuguese Grand Prix from anywhere today

Lewis Hamilton was just 11 years old the last time we had a Grand Prix on Portuguese soil. It was September 1996, and Michael Schumacher was in his first year as a Ferrari driver. This weekend, Hamilton will have his first opportunity to better the German's record of 91 F1 race victories - and he's given himself the best possible chance by pipping teammate Vatteri Bottas to pole position despite the Finn looking dominant for most of the weekend. Follow our guide to watch F1 online and get an F1 Portugal Grand Prix live stream wherever you are today.

F1 Portugal live stream The Portuguese Grand Prix starts at 1.10pm local time (WET) today, which is 1.10pm GMT / 2.10pm CET / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, and you can scroll down for full coverage details around the world. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

Today's GP is the first F1 race to be held at the relatively new Algarve International Circuit, and it showed in both practice and qualifying, with almost all of the drivers experiencing a hairy moment or two.

Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll collided during P2 on Friday, an incident that drew an apoplectic response from the Dutchman, who received a subsequent ticking off from Red Bull because of some of the language he directed at the Racing Point driver.

We've also seen spins galore throughout the weekend, and billowing clouds of dust from the gravel traps have been popping up everywhere, leading us to believe today's Grand Prix could be a dramatic one.

Most viewers will have their eyes trained on Hamilton for obvious reasons, but it was hard not to feel sorry for his teammate at the end of the final qualifying lap. Bottas was the fastest driver in P1, P2 and P3, but fell short right when it mattered most.

He's cut a steely figure of late, provoked by what he sees as unfair criticism, and neutrals will be hoping to catch another glimpse of some of that fighting spirit he showed two weeks ago at the Nürburgring.

Don't miss another second of the Formula action - read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Portugal Grand Prix this weekend.

F1 Portugal Grand Prix 2020: top qualifiers

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - starts row 1 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) - starts row 1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - starts row 2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - starts row 2 Sergio Perez (Racing Point) - starts row 3 Alex Albon (Red Bull) - starts row 3

F1 Portugal Grand Prix 2020 start time

Sunday, October 25 at 1.10pm GMT / 1.10pm WET / 2.10pm CET / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

How to watch the Portugal GP from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Portuguese GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one a VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Portuguese Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix: live stream F1 Portugal GP in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. The Portuguese Grand Prix coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 11.30am GMT. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 Portugal GP live stream: how to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular stand out. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Portuguese Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage You can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET/6.10am PT on ESPN, with the build-up starting at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT. Watch a Portuguese Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Portuguese GP: live stream F1 Portugal in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The Portuguese Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT, and the build-up starts at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Portuguese Grand Prix live stream in Australia

You can watch the Portuguese GP live from 12.10am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix action. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Portuguese GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Portuguese Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start 2.10am NZT in the very early hours of Monday morning. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.