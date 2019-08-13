Exclusive: An upgraded Oppo Reno with quad cameras may come to India soon

Update: Added camera specifications

A new Oppo Reno device is headed our way and should be launching in August or September. It seems to be an upgraded version of the Oppo Reno (not to be confused with the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition).

Based on an exclusive tip received from Ishan Agarwal this new smartphone will be called either the Reno A or Reno 2 and has the model number CPH1907.

It will retain the iconic 'Sharkfin' pop-up front camera and will come in an Ocean Green finish, just like the regular Oppo Reno. The design has always been a strong point of the Reno series, and this upcoming handset should continue the heritage.

Oppo Reno 2 specifications

Internal specifications are similar too, with a Snapdragon 710 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The most significant change on the Oppo Reno 2 will be the presence of a quad-camera setup on the back. There’s no word about the specifics of the cameras, but we expect them to be a set of a primary, an ultrawide shooter, a non-periscopic telephoto lens and probably a depth sensor or macro camera.

Some additional information around the cameras was received. The primary camera will be a 48MP f/1.7 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The front camera is said to remain in the wedge-shaped mechanism that will pop up from the top edge.

The other key difference comes with the display, as this Oppo Reno 2 will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Other hardware specifications include a 4,065 mAh battery, and VOOC Charging is also expected to be available.

Pricing and Availability

Agarwal has not shared any details about the pricing of the upcoming Oppo Reno 2, but it will likely be higher than the original Reno which is priced at Rs 32,990 in India.

The device is apparently set to go official in late August or September, although Oppo is yet to announce the launch of this phone officially.