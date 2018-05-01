DxO Labs confirms bankruptcy, but there is a glimmer of good news

Following speculation about the financial situation of DxO Labs, which makes image-editing software and the DxO One camera add-on for smartphones, the company has released an official update.

First the bad news. In a blog post on its own website, DxO Labs has revealed that it's filed "for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection".

The good news, though, is that this doesn't appear to be the final nail in the coffin for DxO Labs, as the statement adds that the company is "now in the process of restructuring the business.

"We are very confident that this procedure, which should not last for more than a few more weeks, will not affect our customers in any way. In fact, we are pleased to announce the following upcoming product releases".

To that end, DxO Labs plans to release a free update to its DxO PhotoLab imaging software in June, which should see improved local correction features and will add support for seven cameras, including the Canon EOS Rebel T7 / EOS 2000D and the Sony Alpha A7 III.

What about Nik Collection?

After Google sold its brilliant Nik Software Collection to DxO Labs back in December 2017, DxO Labs has also confirmed plans to update this suite of imaging tools in June.

The first 'by DxO' version of the software will primarily focus on bug fixes according to the blog, ensuring full compatibility with the latest Mac OS and PC platforms.