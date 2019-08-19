DJI strikes back against its smartphone-steadying rivals with the clever Osmo Mobile 3

DJI has been promising that we would shortly be able to "Transform Our World", and now it's revealed just how we can do so – with the third iteration of its Osmo Mobile device.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is a smartphone stabilizer that packs a handful of new tricks over the existing – and very capable – Osmo Mobile 2. This includes a revamped, foldable design, which, in the company's words, allows it to be the most travel-friendly option yet.

Key features include new locking mechanisms incorporated into the design, along with a 15-hour battery, although the highlight is a Quick Roll feature that allows the bracket to spin between portrait and landscape orientations with a double tap of the Mode button – much like on the Benro 3XS Lite that was announced earlier this month.

Something else shared with that rival is the design of the bracket, more specifically the fact that it doesn't get in the way of charging and audio ports. Through the handle, the user is also able to quickly recenter the device through a double press of a button, and also zoom and switch between their phone's front and rear cameras.

Working over Bluetooth 5.0 with DJI's Mimo app, users can also use Active Tracking 3.0 to harness the power of image recognition and deep learning algorithms, to keep a lock on a subject as the user and/or subject move around, and also create timelapses and panoramas. And if the people in DJI's promotional images are anything to go by, it all looks like heaps of fun.

Orientation can be switched at the double-press of a button (Image credit: DJI)

Hyperlapses are also possible, with support for both electronic image stabilization and the aforementioned Active Tracking technology, while slow-motion capture by a factor of 4x or 8x is also on hand. Gesture recognition also makes the cut, whereby making a peace sign with your fingers, or putting up your hand, will trigger a countdown timer to capture a selfie.

DJI might be getting heat from Benro, but with this latest version it's at least showing itself to be competitive on price. DJI is asking $119 / £99 / $AU159 / AED 399 for the standard version of the Osmo Mobile 3, which includes a wrist strap, storage pouch and anti-slip pads, or $139 / £119 / $AU189 / AED 479 for the more premium combo, which sees the Osmo Grip Tripod and the Osmo Carrying Case thrown in, in addition to the above. Best of all, it's available to order right now.