US students get free Xbox 360 with new Windows PCs

Students to get free Xbox with new PCs

Microsoft has announced a massive incentive for US-based college students to pick up a new Windows 7 PC by serving-up a free Xbox 360 console.

The Big M has decided that the best route to success for students is having an Xbox 360 in the dorm room after a long hard day of studying.

The deal, which will encourage cash-strapped students to choose a PC over a Mac, will entitle every student who spends $699 or more on a new Windows 7 PC to their very own 4GB Xbox 360.

Everything they need

"A hot new Windows 7-based PC with a free Xbox 360 is the ultimate productivity, social and entertainment package for students," said Kathleen Hall, general manager of Windows Marketing at Microsoft.

"In one shot, with this great offer, Microsoft is giving students everything they need for a successful new school year."

Microsoft did not infer that they'd be supplying the alcohol and recreational drugs along with the Xbox 360 console.