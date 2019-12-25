Clippers vs Lakers live stream: how to watch Christmas Day 2019 NBA basketball from anywhere

We don't really need to hype this NBA showdown too much, do we!? The Clippers. The Lakers. Los Angeles. Christmas Day. What a treat for the holidays. So to ensure that you don't miss a single point, rebound or free throw, read on for our Clippers vs Lakers live stream guide.

LA Clippers vs Lakers - when and where? The Clippers won't have to travel far to get to the home of the Los Angeles Lakers - the famous Staples Center in downtown LA. It's a Christmas Day game with tip-off set for 5pm local time on the West coast. So that means 8pm ET, 1am GMT in the UK and midday AEDT on Thursday in Australia.

Just like many pundits predicted at the start of this NBA season, the LA Clippers are absolutely flying at the top of the Western Conference standings. Kawhi Leonard has been a sensation after his NBA Championship win at the Raptors earlier in the year, while the likes of Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams have been much more than mere bit players.

LeBron James is triple-doubling the Lakers to another fine season as the franchise seeks its first NBA Championship in a decade. They have the best record in the Western Conference, but would love to put one over their cross-city rivals today.

For Clippers and Lakers fans in Los Angeles and every other b-ball fan out there, we have all the information you need right here to watch a Clippers vs Lakers live stream - no matter where you are in the world and even if there's a blackout where you are.

Watch the Clippers vs Lakers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

If you want to watch this basketball game in the US, UK, Canada or Australia, then we have that information for you a bit further down this page.

The problems start if you're abroad while it's on (or can't see it due to a blackout) as your coverage will be geo-blocked by the broadcaster. It's certainly annoying, but yo can still watch (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit) thanks to a VPN . These services let you change the IP address of your laptop or mobile to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NBA stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to live stream the NBA live online with League Pass

Although there are now a number of options for streaming the NBA online (which will go into further detail about below), avid basketball fans need to look no further than NBA League Pass. If you want to follow your favorite team all season long or even if you want to keep up with every team in the league, the NBA’s own streaming service is our first choice for streaming basketball online. With NBA Team Pass, you get access to every live game for one team with full replays and audio broadcasting available as well for $89.99/£99.99 a year. NBA League Pass gives you the same coverage but instead of having access to just one team’s games, you can watch live games for every team in the NBA for $149.99/£179.99.

Watch the NBA on TV in the US

Great news basketball fans - ABC has the rights to show this Los Angeles showdown (as well as ESPN). So as long as you have a TV antenna, you're good to go. And of course the same goes online and via ABC's app if you're nowhere near a TV today. Tip-off is at 5pm PT / 8pm PT. If you’re a cord cutter and would rather watch on another service, then here are a few of our favorite streaming services for watching basketball online:

How to stream Lakers vs Clippers live in the UK

Sky Sports and its Main Event channel are the place to catch tis festive game with a start time of 1am GMT. Of course that means access on the Sky Go mobile, laptop and console app, too. Not interested in subscribing to Sky Sports just to watch some basketball? Don’t worry as you can also purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV with daily, weekly and monthly options all available off contract. Also remember that NBA League Pass is available in the UK and for die-hard basketball fans, it should be your first choice as it allows you to follow your favourite team or even every team in the league, all season long.

Live stream Clippers vs Lakers NBA game in Canada

This one's on SportsNet and SportsNet Now, which you can get for $19.99 per month and will also allow you to livestream over 200 NBA games including the Raptors and the NBA Playoffs. If you just want to watch a few basketball games, the service also offers a 7-day pass for $9.99. However, neither of these options will get you the same coverage as NBA League pass which allows you to stream one team, all the teams in the league or even all teams without commercials depending on which package you choose.

Live stream Clippers vs Lakers in Australia