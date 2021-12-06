Catch them young - Oppo unveils Genius+ program for Indian engineering students

Chinese phone-maker Oppo began a 5G innovation lab lab in India last December that offered specialisation for research into smartphone cameras. Now, furthering its interest in India, Oppo launched its Genius+ program that provides scholarships to outstanding students pursuing engineering courses at premier institutes.

The company said the Genius+ program is a way to reaching out to the best talent who can further build India's innovation portfolio.

To start with, Oppo India today announced that it has signed an MoU with IIT Delhi to offer scholarships covering academics expenses for chosen students. Oppo also recently launched 'Elevate Program' to promote the start-up ecosystem in India.

How students are shortlisted for Genius+ program

To get the program going, Oppo will pick students in their first year of engineering, for the scholarship based on their entrance examination (JEE) ranks. The scholarship will be renewed further if the students maintain a CPI (CGPA) of 8.0 and above.

Oppo representative would guide and and track academic progress of selected students via in-person visits to the campus.

"India holds a true potential to become the innovation hub. This program is a step towards helping young people around the world gain access to better educational and learning opportunities, and carving an innovative future together," Tasleem Arif, Vice-President, India R&D Head, Oppo India said in a press statement.

"We are grateful to Oppo India for extending support to the top ranking students of IIT Delhi. Such scholarships go a long way in acknowledging the meritorious candidates," said Naveen Garg, Dean, International Programmes, IIT Delhi.

Oppo said it would soon extend the scholarship program for Masters and PhD students.

Oppo did not specify how much money it has earmarked for the program and how many students it would choose for the same.

Oppo is also collaborating with IIT Hyderabad to promote joint research and development for multiple projects over two years to develop new technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, and Artificial Intelligence.