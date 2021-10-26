Carabao Cup live stream 2021/22: how to watch every EFL Cup game from anywhere

It's the competition that most clubs and coaches consider the easiest to win, which is precisely what makes the Carabao Cup such a fun ride. Can anyone loosen Man City's grip on the trophy? Here's how to watch a Carabao Cup live stream from anywhere.

Going all-in to win it risks the inevitable embarrassment that follows any big team that falls short in the so-called 'Mickey Mouse' Cup. Yet behind all of the jokes and bravado, all silverware-starved fanbases would love to get their hands on the trophy.

Pep Guardiola has been on a one-man mission to glamorise the competition, winning it for four years running with Man City. The Sky Blues, along with Liverpool, are the two most successful teams in the competition's history.

If it's important enough to one of the greatest coaches and teams of all time...

Man United are already out of contention, as are the likes of Newcastle, Everton and Crystal Palace, and many eyes will be on Tottenham, who haven't won a trophy in well over a decade, and crumbled in last season's final.

Whatever unfolds over the coming weeks and months, our guide has your covered - here's how to get a Carabao Cup live stream from anywhere this season.

Related: how to watch Champions League live stream

We've set out below all the ways you can watch Carabao Cup action in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for work or pleasure, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

That's because of the pesky digital restriction that is geo-blocking, which prevents certain streaming services from being used outside a specific area.

Help is at hand however if you run into this issue with the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage no matter where you are in the world.

Use a VPN to stream Carabao Cup football live anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've put all of the major VPN services through their paces and ExpressVPN currently comes out on top as our recommended provider. It works with huge list of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a generous set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming. But perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the Carabao Cup: live stream every round in the UK

Image Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the Carabao Cup in the UK, and has live coverage of 15 games from this season's competition. In the last 16, it has just two: Arsenal vs Leeds and Preston vs Liverpool. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to live stream the Carabao Cup in the US

Image ESPN Plus is the place to watch Carabao Cup soccer in the US, with the streaming service showing every single game from the competition. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to get a FREE Carabao Cup soccer live stream in Canada

Image Soccer fans in Canada are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup, and is showing the biggest and best games. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to the handy 1-month FREE trial deal! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, not only for Carabao Cup action but for all 380 Premier League games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. The super slick service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

More Canadian sports action: how to watch an NHL live stream

Image You'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sports to watch Carabao Cup football on TV in Australia. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the year after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.