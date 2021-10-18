Breaking: Apple HomePod mini is finally getting attractive colors - and a new way to use it

At the Apple Unleashed event, we finally saw new colors for the HomePod mini, coming in yellow, blue and orange.
To allow people to get the most out of the new colors, Apple is launching a new 'voice-only' plan for $4.99 per month - removing some of the main features but allowing you to ask Siri to play things on any Apple device.
