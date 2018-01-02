Best deals on headphones and Bluetooth speakers on Amazon

If you're looking to buy headphones or Bluetooth speakers right now, Amazon India has some impressive deals for you. The company has an up to 60% discount sale running on JBL's offerings, while products from other companies are available on discount too. These include some of the most popular and sought after audio equipment out there.

Best deals on headphones

Sony MDR-XB450

The Sony MDR-XB450 is part of Sony's extra bass portfolio and comes with a dynamic driver unit. The headphone has a tangle free flat cord. It is currently available for Rs. 1,699, down from its original price of Rs. 2,190

Buy Sony MDR-XB450 at Rs. 1,699 @ Amazon (save Rs. 691)

Sennheiser HD 180

The Sennheiser HD 180 is an on-ear headphone and is capable of eliminating background noises. The HD 180 offers rich and crisp audio and is currently available for Rs. 899, down from its regular price of Rs. 1,190.

Buy Sennheiser HD 180 at Rs. 899 @ Amazon (save Rs. 292)

boAt Bass Heads 225

The boAt Bass Heads 225 is a noise cancelling in-ear headphone that comes with passive noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music even in a noisy environment. It is made up of metal and comes with a tangle free flat cord. The headphone is selling for Rs. 599, down from its regular price of Rs. 999.

Buy boAt Bass Heads 225 at Rs. 599 @ Amazon (save Rs. 400)

Skullcandy SCS2DUFZ-385

The Skullcandy SCS2DUFZ-385 is an in-ear headphone that comes with a sleek design and is available in different colours. It comes with noise isolation that improves your audio experience. It is currently available for Rs. 699.

Buy Skullcandy SCS2DUFZ-385 at Rs. 699 @ Amazon (save Rs. 250)

Sennheiser CX 275 S

If you are on the hunt for good quality in-ear headphones, the Sennheiser CX 275 S is a perfect companion. These in-ear headphones offer decent audio for the price. Furthermore, it comes with basic features like multiple sizes of ear tips and a remote to control music.

Buy Sennheiser CX 275 S at Rs. 699 @ Amazon (save Rs. 250)

Mi Basic in-ear headphones

The Mi Basic in-ear headphones are the most affordable Xiaomi headphones. They have an aluminium build and are rated as one of the best in this price range. You can buy them for Rs 599 on Amazon, which is a worthy deal. Like most of its competitors, the Mi Basic in-ear headphones also have extra ear tips and a physical remote with built-in microphone.

Buy Sennheiser CX 275 S at Rs. 699 @ Amazon (save Rs. 250)

Best deals on Bluetooth Speakers

UE Wonderboom

The UE Wonderboom is a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker and comes with IPX7 water and dust resistance. The Wonderboom comes with up to 10 hours of battery life and can be paired with two other speakers. It is available for Rs. 5,499, down from its regular price of Rs. 7,995.

Buy UE Wonderboom at Rs. 5,499 @ Amazon (save Rs. 2,496)

Sony SRS-XB10

The Sony SRS-XB10 is a splash proof Bluetooth speaker and part of Sony's "Extra Bass" line. The speaker can be connected using NFC and Bluetooth and offers a battery life of up to 16 hours. It can be connected to another Bluetooth speaker for a better sound experience. The SRS-XB10 is currently available for Rs. 3,289, down from its regular price of Rs. 4,990.

Buy Sony SRS-XB10 at Rs. 3,289 @ Amazon (save Rs. 1,701)

Philips IN-BT4200B/94

The Philips IN-BT4200B/94 comes with support for Bluetooth as well as USB connectivity. It comes with a microphone, allowing you to answer calls. It is currently available for Rs. 1,899, down from its original price of Rs. 3,499.

Buy Philips IN-BT4200B/94 at Rs. 1,899 @ Amazon (save Rs. 1,600)

Philips BT50B

The Philips BT50B is a lightweight and compact Bluetooth speaker. It has an anti-clipping feature, which is meant to provide loud and distortion free music. The company claims that the speaker can provide up to 6 hours of battery life. The Philips BT50B is currently available for Rs. 1,349, after a discount of Rs. 650.

Buy Philips BT50B at Rs. 1,349 @ Amazon (save Rs. 650)

JBL Go Portable Speaker

The JBL Go is the cheapest Bluetooth speaker from JBL in India. It has a 600mAh battery that can apparently last up to 5 hours. It has a microphone, allowing you to receive calls. The JBL Go is currently available for Rs. 1,899, after a discount of Rs. 800.

Buy JBL Go at Rs. 1,899 @ Amazon (save Rs. 800)