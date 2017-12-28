Amazon is offering 60% off Bluetooth speakers, headphones from JBL right now

Amazon India has announced a sale on JBL headphones and bluetooth speakers, offering discounts on a wide range of its products. If you have been looking to upgrade your audio hardware, this holiday season is a good time.

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40% on JBL headphones and Bluetooth Speakers, including some of its most popular products. If you are looking to get a new audio device or gift one to someone to celebrate the new year, now is a good time to buy one.

Best deals on JBL headphones

JBL Reflect Mini BT

The JBL Reflect Mini BT has a lightweight design. It comes with three buttons to Play/stop music, and increase or reduce volume. The JBL Reflect Mini BT comes with up to 8 hours of battery life and is IPX4 certified for water resistance. It is currently available for Rs. 5,409, down from its original price of Rs. 5,999.

JBL E35

The JBL E35 is a wired over-the-ear headphone and has a 3.5mm connector. It comes with a one-button remote and microphone. The headphone has a tangle-free fabric cable and ergonomic design. It is currently available for Rs. 2,999, after a discount of Rs. 1,000.

JBL Reflect Mini

The JBL Reflect Mini is a wired in-ear headphone and like the Bluetooth version, comes with a one-button remote along with a microphone. The headphone is sweat-proof and comes with an ergonomic design. It is currently available for Rs. 1,999, down from its original price of Rs. 3,499.

JBL T450

The JBL T450 is a wired on-ear headphone and comes with a tangle-free flat cable. It comes with a one button remote along with a microphone, allowing you to easily take calls. The headphone has noise cancellation and is available for Rs. 1,699, after a discount of Rs. 800.

JBL T290

The JBL T290 has an aluminium build and a tangle-free flat cable. It comes with a 3.5mm connector and is sweat resistant. JBL Pure Bass Sound is built into this headphone. The JBL T290 is currently available for Rs. 999, down from its regular price of Rs. 1,799.

Best deals on JBL Bluetooth Speakers

JBL Xtreme

The JBL Xtreme is a premium Bluetooth speaker from JBL that comes with two JBL Bass Radiators to provide a surround sound experience. It has a splash proof fabric design and echo cancelling speakerphone. The JBL Xtreme is powered by a 10,000mAh battery and offers up to 15 hours of playtime. It is currently available for Rs. 15,300, down from its regular price of Rs. 19,999.

JBL Charge 3

The JBL Charge 3 is made of a fabric material and two Bass Radiators that enhance the audio experience. It comes with Voice Assistant Integration and you can use Siri or Google Now with this one. The headphones are powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which offers up to 20 hours of playtime. The speaker comes with IPX7 water resistance. It is currently available for Rs. 10,400, down from its original price of Rs. 3,590.

JBL Flip 4

The JBL Flip 4 also comes with a fabric material design and two Bass Radiators, just like the JBL Charge 3. It supports Voice Assistant Integration, allowing you to use Siri or Google Now with it. It is IPX7 certified for water resistance and comes with a 3,000mAh battery rated to last for 12 hours. The JBL Flip 4 is priced at Rs. 7,699, down from its regular price of Rs. 9,999.

JBL Flip 3

The JBL Flip 3 features a fabric material design along with a rubber housing, giving it a strong build. It supports voice assistants, including Siri and Google Now. There's also an echo cancelling speakerphone for clearer call quality. The JBL Flip 3 is currently available for Rs. 5,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 9,999.

JBL Go Portable Speaker

The JBL Go is a budget Bluetooth speaker is one of the most popular in JBL's arsenal. It comes with a 600mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 5 hours. It comes with a microphone, allowing you to receive calls. The JBL Go is currently available for Rs. 1,899, after a discount of Rs. 800.

