BenQ TH585 home entertainment projector launched in India

Expanding its home entertainment projector range, BenQ has announced its new projector in India today. The company has unveiled BenQ TH585 in India.

The BenQ TH585 is a Full HD home projector with support for up to 1080 pixel resolution with 3500 ANSI lumens and 10,000:1 contrast ratio which gives you a better viewing experience even with the well lit environment. The BenQ TH585 projector comes equipped with 3500 lumens of high brightness for living room viewing.

As for colour accuracy, it comes with 95% Rec. 709 colour accuracy which gives you real colours. The projection can get as big as 100-inch from 3 meters. It comes with easy to install process. The BenQ TH585 set up takes only a few seconds to convert you home into a big entertainment hub. For audio, you also get a built-in 10W speaker in the projector. You can connect the projector to a streaming device, gaming console, Blue-ray player, or Handheld device.

There is also a 16ms low input lag and microsecond DMD fast response for the ultra-smooth gaming experience. Lastly, BenQ says you can get up to 15,000 hours lamp life with Lamp Save Mode. This enables sustained entertainment over a long period of time.

(Image credit: BenQ)

The BenQ TH585 is available on Amazon for Rs 64,990. For this price, you also get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick and there is also no-cost EMI offer on the purchase. Soon, the projector will be available in offline stores as well.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India said “The launch comes, keeping in mind the current times when people realize the importance of entertainment at home. With limited and restricted options of outdoor entertainment, we enable people to enjoy at home. They have an opportunity to binge-watch their favourite shows, Bollywood blockbusters or schedule a match night with friends and family with a widescreen and powerful sound. With this announcement, BenQ aims to enhance the OTT content-viewing experience from the safety and comfort of home. We are delighted to introduce TH585 in India, and are confident that people will find the product easy to use at home”.