Ather Energy shares delivery dates for the Ather 450X electric scooter

Earlier this year, Ather Energy opened up pre-bookings for its upcoming flagship vehicle which would go on to be the quickest scooter in the country. After a small delay, the Ather 450X is back on track and will hit Indian roads later this year.

Ather Energy was one of India’s first electric two-wheeler companies which started its operations in Bangalore. In January, its second scooter was unveiled in the form of the Ather 450X series. It was also the first time it would be available in other cities. Here’s when it will be available across India.

Ather 450X delivery timelines

Cities Timeline Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune Starting November 2020 Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad Starting November 2020 Delhi, Mumbai Starting December 2020 Coimbatore & other cities Starting Q1 2021

Understandably, the Ather 450X will start shipping around its existing markets first, starting with Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune in November. Next up will be Kochi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad later in November. Deliveries in Mumbai and Delhi are scheduled for December, followed by Coimbatore and other cities in Q1 of 2021.

Deliveries in all regions will be preceded by setting up a public charging network so consumers can have a hassle-free experience when they receive their scooter. Phase 1 targets 10-15 fast charging points in each city. Similarly, showroom partners and experience centres will also be set up over time.

“The pandemic did disrupt our timelines by a few months, but we have been able to get back on track with our plans. We used the time to refine our expansion plan and get the ball rolling on our go-to-market strategy. We have also been working very actively with our supplier partners to ensure minimal disruption in the supply chain. The excitement and the wait has been too long now we can’t wait to get started. We will soon share more information on our dealer network and Ather Grid points across each city”, said Tarun Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Ather Energy.

The Indian company also aims to deliver over a million vehicles in the next five years as well as begin exporting to other south-east Asian countries. The expansion will also include more affordable scooters as well as electric bikes.