Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream 2020: watch PGA Tour golf from anywhere today

No matter where you are in the world, you'll find that tuning into live golf online has never been easier than it is in 2020. This week, we're to help you find a reliable Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream and watch the latest PGA Tour action as it happens at Bay Hill.

Entering the tournament, world number one Rory McIlroy is among the favorites to win the lion's share of the event's $9.3m purse. But the Arnold Palmer Invitational is no stranger to surprises, and last year, Ryder Cup hero Francesco Molinari took home the trophy after a stunning final round saw him finish with a score of -12.

Molinari is back this week hoping to retain his crown at this celebrated PGA Tour event, but he faces some stiff competition. As well as Rory, a few of the other big names teeing off today include Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Bryson DeChambeau.

The mercurial Rickie Fowler is also in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitation field and will no doubt be hoping to put in a better performance than he did at last week's Honda Classic, where the American failed to make the cut. Tiger Woods will miss the tournament, however, as he looks to rest his back - that record 83rd PGA Tour win will have to wait, it seems.

Without a doubt, the 2020 PGA Tour is now in full swing (chortle) and the Arnold Palmer Invitational is where many of the world's best golfers will try and perfect their game ahead of the Players Championship, which starts on March 12.

Now, let's look at how you can watch the PGA Tour online and live stream the Arnold Palmer Invitation this week. If you're already in the know but find yourself away from home and unable to access your usual golf coverage, then we recommend using a VPN to get around annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

How to watch PGA Tour golf and live stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitation 2020 including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of these options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking restrictions your local broadcaster may have in place and and let you watch a perfectly legal, high-quality Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream if you're out of your country. Best of all, they only takes a few minutes to set-up.

Arnold Palmer Invitational live stream 2020: Watch the PGA Tour golf in the US right now

NBC's specialist Golf Channel has exclusive US broadcast rights to the first two rounds of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but national network CBS joins the party for the weekend. If you're wanting to watch all the action live on-the-go, a number of TV streaming services provide access to the Golf Channel as part of their offering - and some even offer a free trial.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a stateside location - ExpressVPN being our current favorite.

How to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020: live stream PGA Tour golf in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel where live coverage is as comprehensive as it gets. If you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. And Now TV is another good fit for daily or weekly passes if you don't want to subscribe to a full Sky package. Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for the Arnold Palmer Invitational can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

PGA Tour golf live stream: Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 in Canada

International golf fans have fewer options to live stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational, but there's still a way to watch the action this weekend. The recently launched GOLFTV pass counts the PGA of Canada as one of its partners, which means Canadian fans can look forward to PGA Tour golf live streams for most major tournaments. Priced from just $9.99 a month, it's a decent option. It even offers a free trial so you can see if it's right for you without paying a penny. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual network or service - though 5ft birdie putts sadly aren't subject to such easy tap ins.

Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020: live stream PGA Tour golf from Australia

As with Canada, options to live stream the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 are limited in Australia. Once again, it's a case of snapping a GOLFTV pass or going without the PGA Tour golf this week.

Pricing is just as competitive as in the Great White North, too, so those Down Under can grab a GOLFTV subscription from $9.99 a month. You don't have to miss out if you're abroad, either, as using a VPN allows you watch the golf just like you would if you were back Down Under and already subscribe to a service like GOLFTV.

Grabbing a GOLFTV pass is also your best option to watch the PGA Tour golf and live stream the golf if you live in most other countries. Now that you know how to follow all the action as it happens.

Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times: round 1's essential groups to watch

Hopefully, you now know how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 from wherever you are. But if there's a particular golfer you want to follow, you'll also want to know the tee-times for this week's PGA Tour event. The first Arnold Palmer Invitation tee-time for round 1 is scheduled at 6.45am ET, which is 3.45am PT and 11.45am GMT in the UK.

Thereafter, many golf fans might want to follow the group teeing off at 07.54am ET (4.54am PT / 12.54pm GMT). It's a humdinger of a trio that features last year's winner Francesco Molinari, world number one Rory McIlroy and England's Justin Rose.

At 8.06am ET (5.06am PT / 1.06pm GMT), another group worth following sees Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day join American world number three Brook Koepka in getting their tournaments underway, while at 12.56pm ET (9.56am PT / 5.56pm GMT) it's an all-American affair as Phil Mickleson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau tee-off together.

Just remember that if you want to watch the golf but can't seem to access your usual coverage, it might be because you're abroad. Using a VPN is the easiest way to get around this pesky internet quirk