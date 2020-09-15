Apple Watch 6 release date, price, news and features

The Apple Watch 6 has just been unveiled by Apple, and below we've got all the details you need to know about the new wearable's design, specs and features.

The Watch 6 was unveiled alongside the Apple Watch SE, a new affordable smartwatch from the company. We're also expecting Apple to launch the iPad Air 4 and may even include a mention of the upcoming iPhone 12.

Below, we'll be talking you through all the core details, specs and updates that Apple has revealed at its big event. You should check out our Apple event live blog if you're interested in the biggest announcements.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next wearable from Apple

The next wearable from Apple When is it out? Friday, September 18

Friday, September 18 What will it cost? $399, probably £399 / AU$649

The Apple Watch 6 was unveiled at the company's Time Flies event on September 15, 2020. It was a livestream because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and so far there doesn't seem to be any sign of a smartphone alongside it.

You're able to pre-order the Apple Watch 6 from today, and the smartwatch will be out on Friday, September 18. The Apple Watch 6 will cost $399 in the US (about £399, AU$649) and we're hoping to hear exact prices for other markets soon.

Apple Watch 6 design and display

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has introduced new colors for the Apple Watch 6, and that includes a new blue aluminum case as well as a gold version of the stainless steel variant. There's also a black graphite variant and a product red version for the first time as well.

Apple hasn't confirmed many other design changes, but from the photos we've seen in the stream it looks like an Apple Watch 4 or Apple Watch 5 so you shouldn't expect any big redesigns here.

It'll be available in 44mm or 40mm depending on what size you'll want on your wrist.

The always-on display is back too, and it's improved on the Apple Watch 6. Apparently the always-on mode is 2.5x brighter than previously, which should make it easier to see in different lighting.

Apple is announcing a variety of new band types including new colors for existing straps.

It is also introducing two new band styles called the Solo Loop and the Solo Braided Loop. Both of these are bands that don't have clasps allowing you to stretch the band onto your wrist.

Apple Watch 6 fitness

(Image credit: Apple)

There's a new health sensor in the watch that allows you to monitor your blood oxygen levels. It all works through the blood oxygen app, which will take a reading within 15 seconds.

It'll also take background readings so you'll be getting results while you sleep or throughout the day too.

There doesn't seem to be much more in the way of fitness on the Apple Watch itself, but you'll get all the existing features and workouts that you've seen on previous smartwatches from the company.

Apple has included a new S6 processor in the smartwatch, but we've yet to learn much about what that means for the watch itself. Expect it to be faster, but we'll hopefully learn more in the coming moments.

Apple Watch 6 software

Of course, the Apple Watch 6 will also come with a new version of the company's software on board, specifically watchOS 7, which was unveiled back in June 2020.

From new workouts, to streamlined complications, sleep tracking, hand washing tracking, and more, there's a lot planned.

Sleep tracking is perhaps the biggest update here, and suggests that the Apple Watch 6 may come with specific features that will be better at handling that.

WatchOS 7 can now also monitor V02 Max numbers as well, which means it'll give you a notification to say if your blood oxygen is low.

Apple Watch 6 watch faces

New watch faces are coming with Apple Watch 6, and here's a list of the few that Apple mentioned on stage:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Apple) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Apple)

GMT

Countup

Chronograph Pro

Typograph

ARt...

Memoji

Striples