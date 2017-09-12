Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus price in India

Apple, the infamous tech giant finally took wraps off it’s new iPhones in the Keynote 2017 annual event at Steve Jobs Theatre, Cupertino. Out of all the major tech launches during the year, the level of excitement around Apple’s is unmatchable. TechRadar has covered each and every detail about all the announcements from today’s event. Soon after the launch we got lucky enough to get some concrete details on the India price for newly launched iPhones.

The event was special this year because, obviously, it’s Apple’s tenth year anniversary. Most of the announcements were leaked, and there was hardly any surprise hidden in store for us. The new iPhone, marking Apple’s anniversary was the show stealer without any doubt. The phone is special not just because it’s ten years of Apple but also because it’s the best iPhone till date. The Apple fans from last two years were awaiting to see a design overhaul from last two years but that change has happened today. The phone this time comes with a totally revamped bezelless design that looks stunning from each dimension. But the question is, how much would it cost in India?

Some said Apple will break the 1 Lakh price mark this year, which certainly turned out to be true. Yes, now we'll have an iPhone that costs more than Rs. 1 lakh.

So without further ado, let’s find out the price and availability of the new iPhones, Apple TV 4K and Watch Series 3.

Apple iPhone X price and availability India

The new iPhone X along with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be coming to India in the first wave. The iPhone X will be available from Nov 3rd with a starting price of Rs 89,000 for 64GB and the 256GB promises to put a hole in the pocket at Rs. 1,02,000.

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus price and availability India

Apple to launch the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India on September 29, starting price Rs 64,000 for iPhone 8 64GB, Rs 77,000 for iPhone 8 256GB.

On the other hand the iPhone 8 Plus 64Gb will cost you Rs 73,000 and the 256GB variant will cost Rs 86,000.

Apple Watch Series 3 price and availability India

Apple Watch series 3 launching in India on September 29 for a starting price of Rs 29,990. Series 1 will still be available Rs 21,900.

Apple TV 4K price and availability India

The Apple TV 4K will be available from September 22 in India, it starts at Rs 15,900 for 32GB variant and Rs 17,900 for 64GB variant. Apple TV (4th Generation) is priced starting at Rs 12,900 for 32GB version.

