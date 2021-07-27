Apple AirPods are under threat – could the Nothing Ear 1 dethrone them?

The company called Nothing unveiled its new true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 1, via YouTube on Tuesday announcing their global availability in 45 countries starting on August 17. In the US, the earbuds will cost $99 (around £70, AU$130) and in India they’ll be ₹5,999.

That price seriously undercuts the most well-known true wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods, by a significant amount while offering even more features like active noise cancellation, 34 hours of battery life with the charging case and 11.6mm drivers.

Those larger drivers have been tuned by the team of Swedish audio engineers at Teenage Engineering, and with three built-in microphones, they promise clear call quality, too.

That being said, what looks incredibly unique about Nothing’s new true wireless earbuds are their clear exterior and case that allows you to see the inner workings of the buds and, according to their designers, make sure they’re actually in their case before you take them out with you.

Check out the full reveal event on YouTube below:

ANALYSIS: Can the Nothing Ear 1 stand up to the AirPods?

While we don’t think the Apple AirPods are the best true wireless earbuds on the market, it’s hard to refute their popularity. From Olympic athletes to celebrities, everyone seems to be sporting a pair of Apple’s famous buds.

So how likely is it that Nothing will make a dent in Apple’s audio sales? Unfortunately, not much. Others like Samsung and Sony have tried and failed to usurp the AirPods as one of the highest-selling earbuds on the market.

What the Ear 1 have going against them is that they’re not cheapest true wireless earbuds – though they are cheaper than AirPods – and Nothing as a company doesn't have much clout outside of the tech industry.

We'll of course reserve our judgment for our final review and outside of the US it's always a different story, but it feels as if Nothing will have to deliver performance on par with the Sony WF-1000XM4 to win the battle against Apple's earbuds.