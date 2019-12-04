Apple admits problems with some MacBook Pro 13-inch 2019 models – and offers advice on how to fix them

It appears that some entry-level versions of the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) are unexpectedly shutting down, with Apple acknowledging the issue and releasing support document to help users affected by the problem.

In the document, Apple explains what you should do if your MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) shuts down, despite still having battery left.

According to forum posts, and Apple’s own documentation, it appears that the issue is affecting MacBook Pro 13-inch models from this year with two Thunderbolt 3 ports. At the moment, it looks like they are the only MacBook Pros affected by this issue.

How to fix MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) randomly shutting down

These are the steps you should take if you find your MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019) is randomly turning off:

Make sure your MacBook Pro 13-inch battery is less than 90% charged. If it’s above 90%, use it until the battery drops below this level. Connect the MacBook Pro to its power adapter. Quit all open applications. Close the MacBook Pro’s lid to put it into sleep mode Leave the MacBook Pro 13-inch to charge for at least eight hours. After eight hours, update to the latest version of macOS Catalina.

The process seems reasonably straightforward, which will be a relief to anyone who was worried that the random shutdowns might be an indication of a bigger problem with their MacBook Pro.

However, it’s not ideal that you have to leave your MacBook Pro for eight hours while it charges. If you have important work to do, this is going to be an inconvenience.

If the steps above don’t work, then Apple suggests you contact Apple Support for more assistance.