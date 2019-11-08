AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs’ new eco-mode could help cut your energy bills

Ryzen 3000 processors are soon to get a new ‘eco-mode’ which enables the lowering of TDP so the CPU can run cooler and quieter, using less power (and saving a little on your electricity bill as a result, of course).

The mode is coming across the board to all Ryzen 3rd-gen CPUs (but not APUs) and you’ll be able to switch it on via AMD’s Ryzen Master app.

The new Ryzen 9 3950X runs at 105W out-of-the-box, but when put in eco-mode, consumes 65W. AMD claims it’s using something like 44% less power, which is not a trivial amount for those who have their PC switched on the majority of the time (or even constantly).

Your chip will also run something like (up to) 7 degrees cooler, AMD says, but obviously you will lose some performance while constraining power usage like this. Apparently, you’ll still get the majority of the 3950X’s horsepower coming through, though – AMD reckons users get 77% of normal performance in eco-mode.

So when you don’t need to stretch the legs of the chip, this could be a good option to plump for.

Hot hot heat

More to the point, for those whose chips are running hot, or PC builders who are perhaps trying to cram a Ryzen CPU into a small case or similar temperature-challenged environment, this could be a massive boon that allows for the use of a powerful processor where it otherwise wouldn’t be viable (because it’s not possible to fit in a good enough cooling solution).

Furthermore, in eco-mode, the CPU fan won’t need to spin up as much, and therefore your PC will be running slightly quieter.

105W processors are reduced to 65W in eco-mode, with 65W chips being dropped to 45W when the eco-friendly switch is flicked. And it really will be as simple as clicking an option to turn on eco-mode within the Ryzen Master software.

All this was announced alongside the launch of the new Ryzen 9 3950X flagship CPU and 3rd-generation Ryzen Threadrippers.

Via PC GamesN