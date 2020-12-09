Amazon Fire TV update rearranges the interface – here’s how it's better

Amazon is rolling out a big new user interface update to the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming media players that will introduce a handful of new usability enhancements, including user profiles and better recommendations.

The new user interface was announced at the company’s annual unveiling event that happened back in September, but it’s just now rolling out to Amazon devices.

After the update is installed, Amazon Fire TV will allow you to have up to six profiles per account that each have their own personalized recommendations and watch lists. That’s a huge win for families who share a device in the same household, as it means mom and dad’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel binging sessions don’t suddenly override the sci-fi recommendations you’re used to seeing. (Not that we're speaking from experience...)

The other key part of the update focuses on how the platform recommends new shows and movies - which it now does through the “Find” and “Live” tabs on the home screen. The Find section will collect movies, shows and app recommendations from various sources and collect them together in like groups, while the Live tab shows what’s live right now.

Amazon's getting its priorities right

While updates to UIs happen all the time, this one is coming to both the 3rd-Gen. Amazon Fire TV that comes in at just $39.99 / £39.99 / AU$69.99 as well as the new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite that only costs $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$59.99.

Amazon is basically prioritizing the user experience of the folks who paid the least first instead of prioritizing higher-end devices like the $119.99 / £109 (around AU$160) Amazon Fire TV Cube. That speaks volumes.

Now, Amazon has said that other devices including the Amazon Fire TV Cube and Amazon Fire TVs from manufacturers like Toshiba will also be getting the update, however it will be rolling out to those devices sometime in 2021 instead.

