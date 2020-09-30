Airtel announces 'Airtel Secure', cyber security solutions for enterprises

One of the top telecom service providers in India, Bharti Airtel, has announced that it is investing over Rs 100 crore to set up a 'Security Intelligence Centre' in NCR (National Capital Region). It has also launched Airtel Secure, which is a full suite of cyber security solutions for business customers.

The 'Security Intelligence Centre' will be the hub for Airtel Secure services. The facility is operated by a team of 150 cybersecurity experts and will offer its tracking services to large, small and medium businesses.

The telecom major has already acquired around 25 clients.

Airtel Secure will be backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure with access to advanced technology and artificial intelligence tools.

Airtel has also tied up with Cisco, Vmware, Radware and Forcepoint to expand and enhance its security solutions.

The new offering will combine Airtel's network security with solutions delivered through global partnerships to deliver end-to-end managed security services, the company said.

Why Airtel Secure?

Airtel, in a press release, said that as businesses shift processes to cloud and digital platforms to serve their customers better, they also face increasing incidents of sophisticated cyber attacks.

India ranks fifth globally when it comes to incidents of cyber attacks and frauds. Indian cyber security market is expected to cross $13 billion (about Rs 96,000 crore) by 2025.

In the event, Airtel said, cyber security is a crying need.

Announcing the launch of 'Airtel Secure' suite of solutions, Bharti Airtel CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal said the issue of cyber security and threats in a digital world was one of the most critical board agendas.

"At Airtel, we constantly ask our customers what more can we do to help them in their digital transformation journeys. Through these conversations, we have heard that cyber security is a critical requirement. Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need," Vittal said.

Tie-ups will enhance Airtel's capability

Airtel said that through its partnership with Cisco it will have access to advanced monitoring, analysis and investigation of malicious code and be able to protect people and information in an automated manner.

Airtel's tie-up with Radware will help ensure threats to data and information are attacked and eliminated at the source in the country.

Many companies, including Flipkart, Havell's, Fidelity India and R-Systems are reportedly already using Airtel Secure services.