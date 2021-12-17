5 new movies on Indian OTT platforms this week

Audio player loading…

As the year-end holiday season looms, OTT releases are picking up. We already had Kurup arriving ahead of the schedule. We also have Madhavan's much-expected web series Decoupled, which we are not including in our weekly list of recommendation.

For, we have made this week's choice all-movies. And we have also picked one each from five different popular languages in India. In Hindi, we have opted for 420 IPC, Tamil has Kadaseela Biriyani, Telugu is represented by Anubhavinchu Raja, Malayalam rides on Marakkar, and Kannada by the aptly titled Kannadiga.

420 IPC

Quick Details Director: Manish Gupta Cast: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag, Rohan Vinod Mehra Language: Hindi Platform: Zee5 Release date: December 17, 2021.

Synopsis: 420 is already well established in the collective consciousness of the nation both in cinematic terms (the famous Raj Kapoor starrer Shri 420) as well as what it means in general people's parlance. The title of the film would leave no one in any doubt about what its theme is. It is about cheating. And here it is about financial chicanery.

It is about a chartered accountant and how he is made the fall guy for some other rich person's monetary malfeasance. CAs in general are deemed powerful, but here he is the wronged guy, and the story is largely about his underdog-spirited fightback against the system and its cronies. The effervescent court room scenes add zing to the proceedings.

Anubhavinchu Raja

Quick Details Director: Sreenu Gavireddy Cast: Raj Tarun, Kashish Khan, Sudharshan, Aadukalam Naren, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali Language: Telugu Platform: Aha Release date: December 17, 2021.

Synopsis: The story revolves a small town (Bheemvaram native), who loses his family to a terrible accident at a young age. His grandfather, on his deathbed, advises him to lead a simple life. But as it happens, especially in Telugu films, he grows up to be a fun-loving yet good-at-heart youngster who fritters away his wealth.

He ends up in jail, and later takes up a job as a security guard at a software firm where he falls in love with a girl. She doesn't know his past. It is basically a masala entertainer that paints village and city life in typical colours.

Kadaseela Biriyani

Quick Details Director: Nishanth Kalidindi Cast: Vasanth Selvam, Hakkim Shah, Dinesh Mani and Arun Ram Language: Tamil Platform: SonyLIV Release date: December 17, 2021.

Synopsis: When the movie released in theatres a few weeks ago, it was widely praised for being innovative and different in its exploration of what essentially seems to be a tale of revenge. The film takes the beaten-to-pulp theme of murderous revenge, and makes it an explosive, original work in which there is style, substance and passion. Three brothers embark on a mission to kill the man who had murdered their father, but end up crossing paths with their target's psychopathic son. But the story and its treatment is not something that lends itself to such simplistic summation.

Debutant director Nishanth Kalidindi's work has been compared to that of award-winning directors like Lijo Jose Pellissery and Thiagarajan Kumararaja. And that is not an easy task to accomplish.

Kannadiga

Quick Details Director: Giriraj Cast: Ravichandran, Paavana, Rockline Venkatesh, Jamie Alter, Jayasree, Balaji Manohar Language: Kannada Platform: Zee5 Release date: December 17, 2021.

Synopsis: Make no mistake, a film with such a title can only be about Kannada language and its glorious traditions. Kannadiga is a period drama that explores the character of Gunabadra, the Jain monk who wrote the Adipurana, the life stories of various Jain saints. But the film is about his struggles to preserve the riches of Kannada literature and culture in the face of British onslaught.

The story also traces the journey of Ferdinand Kitel, who is said to have come up with the first Kannada-English dictionary. Jamie Alter plays the role of Kitel in his Kannada debut.

Marakkar : Arabikkadalinte Simham

Quick Details Director: Priyadarshan Cast: Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Pranav Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suhasini, Hareesh Peradi, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu Language: Malayalam Platform: Amazon Prime Video Release date: December 17, 2021.

Synopsis: Any film that stars Mohanlal and is directed by Priyadarshan is bound to have everyone in tizzy. That is because of the duo's phenomenal record together. They have provided some of the most iconic and memorable mainstream Malayalam films.

This is a period epic on the redoubtable Kunjali Marakkar the 4th, a man considered as one of the greatest naval chiefs of India. He helmed a brave and belligerent battle against the Portuguese invaders at the Malabar Coast. He later became the naval commander of the Zamorin, the ruler of Calicut.

The film had hit the big screens earlier this month. The film had earlier bagged three awards at the 67th National Film Awards - for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume Design.

The film is one of the last movies of Nedumudi Venu who passed away a few months ago.

Ashes cricket is on. So are many new and interesting films. With cold weather in most places, just sit back in your warm couch and enjoy the entertainment.

