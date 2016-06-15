How to get the best out of Canon's built-in HDR feature

Newer Canon DSLRs offer a built-in HDR mode that merges three exposures in-camera. This enables you to tackle a variety of high-contrast scenes head-on by extending the camera's dynamic range, which means you can record detail in the brightest highlights and darkest shadows.

It's a handy feature that adds another weapon to your creative arsenal, whether you shoot 'serious' HDRs, or are just after a fun effect while out and about.

The HDR Mode takes three bracketed exposures. All you do is press the shutter and the camera fires three times continuously in quick succession. There's no need to hold the shutter or set a Drive mode (although a fast drive mode will mean shorter gaps between shots). Then it takes about ten seconds to merge the frames and produce the finished HDR image.

You wouldn't expect the in-camera HDR Mode to match dedicated software, but there are several useful settings and a surprising degree of control. You can decide the difference in stops between the three frames, and choose from five different 'Effects' modes for a variety of HDR looks.

The original frames can be shot in Raw (or JPEGs on some DSLRs like the Canon EOS 70D), but the merged HDR is a JPEG. You can keep the originals (not on the 70D) so, if you're unhappy with the result, you can always process the images later with HDR software.

What is HDR?

High dynamic range imaging is a technique that allows for greater dynamic range than a camera could achieve in a single frame. Simply put, it combines detail from the brightest and darkest parts of a scene, without having to sacriﬁce one for the other.

To shoot in HDR, you need three or more exposures at incremental differences, so all parts of the scene are correctly exposed across the range of frames. The ﬁles are then merged and 'tone-mapped' to reveal detail, add contrast and create a hyper-real HDR look.