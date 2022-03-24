Miami Open live stream 2022: how to watch tennis online from anywhere

Five years since anybody last achieved the feat, can Iga Swiatek or Taylor Fritz emulate the greats and pull off a win at the Miami Open tennis to complete the Sunshine Double? They're in the Sunshine State to do just that, but as one of the biggest tournaments outside of the Slams, the competition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida is set to be fierce. Read to find out how to watch a Miami Open live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Once dominated by the biggest names in the sport, the Miami Open is as wide open as it's ever been this year. The withdrawals of Rafael Nadal and reigning champion Ashleigh Barty have added a sense that a surprise winner could be on the cards.

That opens up a huge opportunity for newly-crowned Indian Wells champ Swiatek, top seed Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa, and US Open champ Emma Raducanu in the women's draw. In the men's competition, it's reigning champion Hubert Hurkacz, top seed Daniil Medvedev, world No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and, of course, Fritz, who will be serving for glory.

Also in the mix are wild cards Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka. Aussie Open champions Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are being let loose on Miami Gardens too, having been granted a doubles wild card. Here's how you can watch a 2022 Miami Open live stream from wherever you are with a VPN.

How to watch Miami Open: live stream tennis in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Miami Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically gets underway at 3pm GMT, extending into the early hours. You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

Watch a Miami Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing the tennis.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Miami Open live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to Amazon Prime Video

How to watch 2022 Miami Open tennis: live stream in the US

In the US, coverage of Miami Open comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which shows loads more tennis action throughout the season. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each day. How to watch Miami Open without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. Both packages cost $35 a month after a $10 discount on your first month of Sling TV. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan, which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to live stream Miami Open 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Miami Open tennis on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Miami Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. You can also catch some of the action on streaming service DAZN, which is showing the WTA action only. DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, and is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each morning, and extends into the evenings. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Miami Open: live stream tennis in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show Miami Open tennis in Australia, with play typically starting at 2am AEDT each morning, extending well into the day. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - in addition to an enormous variety of live sports - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch Miami Open: live stream in New Zealand