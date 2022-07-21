How to watch Rap Sh!t online: steam the new Issa Rae comedy on HBO Max

Just months after the phenomenally popular Insecure wrapped its final season, acclaimed writer, producer, and comedian Issa Rae delivers a raucous new comedy about two female rappers trying to make it big in Miami. Starring hip hop artist KaMillion (“Fine Azz”) opposite Aida Osman in her lead debut, we explain below how to watch Rap Sh!t online with a HBO Max subscription (opens in new tab) in the US.

Watch Rap Sh!t online Series premiere: Thursday, July 21 New episodes: weekly at the same time Cast: Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler, DomiNique Perry, Jaboukie Young-White, Amanda Jahava US Streaming: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab) International Options: Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

Rap Sh!t hinges on two estranged friends struggling to make ends meet and who dream of disrupting the male-dominated music biz.

Life for Shawna (Osman) has stalled since she dropped out of college. Her best friend Jill is ghosting her, and her once passionate relationship with Cliff (Devon Terrell, star of Obama biopic Barry) is sputtering out long distance.

That all changes when single mum Mia (KaMillion) dials her number needing a favor. The former friends reconnect, and, after a debauched night of boozing, they record an impromptu rap that transforms both their lives when it becomes a viral hit overnight.

Also starring Insecure’s DomiNique Perry and overflowing with Rae’s signature warmth, wit, and incisive observations about modern life, Rap Sh!t looks to be a booty shaking good time. Just read on for our guide about how to watch Rap Sh!t online, with episodes added weekly in the US on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rap Sh!t on HBO Max in the US

How to watch Rap Sh!t online FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadian viewers can watch Issa Rae’s brand-new series Rap Sh!t through cable channel Crave, with the first two episodes airing on Thursday, July 21 from 10pm ET/PT and the remaining ones broadcast weekly thereafter. Alternatively, you can stream Rap Sh!t through the company’s on-demand service, also Crave. An entry-level plan for the VOD platform costs CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) – or $CND19.99 if you want more streams and better video quality. But even better is that new subscribers get a 7-Day Free Trial before paying a thing.

How to watch Rap Sh!t online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sadly there’s been no release date announced yet. Often those with Sky TV (opens in new tab) can enjoy the latest HBO and HBO Max shows on the Sky Atlantic channel in the UK. Series like The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves and A Black Lady Sketch Show then added to Sky’s streaming service NOW. Keep tuned and we’ll update this space when we know more about Rap Sh!t’s UK release, or head straight to our best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) page for all the latest offers.

How to watch Rap Sh!t online for FREE in Australia