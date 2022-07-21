How to watch Rap Sh!t online: steam the new Issa Rae comedy on HBO Max

Just months after the phenomenally popular Insecure wrapped its final season, acclaimed writer, producer, and comedian Issa Rae delivers a raucous new comedy about two female rappers trying to make it big in Miami. Starring hip hop artist KaMillion (“Fine Azz”) opposite Aida Osman in her lead debut, we explain below how to watch Rap Sh!t online with a HBO Max subscription (opens in new tab) in the US.
Series premiere: Thursday, July 21
New episodes: weekly at the same time
Cast: Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler, DomiNique Perry, Jaboukie Young-White, Amanda Jahava
US Streaming: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)
International Options: Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)
Rap Sh!t hinges on two estranged friends struggling to make ends meet and who dream of disrupting the male-dominated music biz.
Life for Shawna (Osman) has stalled since she dropped out of college. Her best friend Jill is ghosting her, and her once passionate relationship with Cliff (Devon Terrell, star of Obama biopic Barry) is sputtering out long distance.
That all changes when single mum Mia (KaMillion) dials her number needing a favor. The former friends reconnect, and, after a debauched night of boozing, they record an impromptu rap that transforms both their lives when it becomes a viral hit overnight.
Also starring Insecure’s DomiNique Perry and overflowing with Rae’s signature warmth, wit, and incisive observations about modern life, Rap Sh!t looks to be a booty shaking good time. Just read on for our guide about how to watch Rap Sh!t online, with episodes added weekly in the US on HBO Max (opens in new tab).
How to watch Rap Sh!t on HBO Max in the US
What-what! The first two episodes of Rap Sh!t arrive on HBO Max (opens in new tab) Thursday, July 21, with the series available exclusively on the WarnerMedia streaming service. There are 8 episodes in total, with the remainder added once per week until September 1.
If you're not currently a HBO Max subscriber and are curious about the service, the first thing to know is there are two HBO Max price (opens in new tab) points - $9.99 a month with commercials (opens in new tab), or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also brings 4K streams and Dolby Atmos sound.
Alternatively, save 16% and sign up to its annual plan (opens in new tab) for a $99.99/$149.99 fee. That basically means you’ll get two months of free streaming for the year!
That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including Westworld, The Flight Attendant, Insecure, and every season of Sex and the City, plus Succession, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.
The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.
Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.
How to watch Rap Sh!t online FREE in Canada
Canadian viewers can watch Issa Rae’s brand-new series Rap Sh!t through cable channel Crave, with the first two episodes airing on Thursday, July 21 from 10pm ET/PT and the remaining ones broadcast weekly thereafter.
Alternatively, you can stream Rap Sh!t through the company’s on-demand service, also Crave. An entry-level plan for the VOD platform costs CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) – or $CND19.99 if you want more streams and better video quality. But even better is that new subscribers get a 7-Day Free Trial before paying a thing.
How to watch Rap Sh!t online in the UK
Sadly there’s been no release date announced yet. Often those with Sky TV (opens in new tab) can enjoy the latest HBO and HBO Max shows on the Sky Atlantic channel in the UK.
Series like The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves and A Black Lady Sketch Show then added to Sky’s streaming service NOW.
Keep tuned and we’ll update this space when we know more about Rap Sh!t’s UK release, or head straight to our best Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) page for all the latest offers.
How to watch Rap Sh!t online for FREE in Australia
There are few options for watching Rap Sh!t Down Under: on Foxtel, Foxtel Now, or via VOD platform Binge.
The series will land on Binge (opens in new tab) first, concurrent with its US release, on Thursday, July 21 when viewers can catch the first two episodes.
Starting from just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) too – which means you can try before you buy.
Meanwhile, those with a Foxtel cable plan can watch a back-to-back helping of Rap Sh!t from Friday, July 22 at 9:30pm AEST and every week thereafter at the same time.
Alternatively, Foxtel’s other streaming service Foxtel Now offers more of the full cable-like experience. Boasting 30+ channels and a 10-day free trial to new subscribers, you should only need the Essentials Pop and Lifestyle pack at AU$25 a month to watch Rap Sh!t.