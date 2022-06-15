How to watch Love, Victor season 3 online – don’t miss the final part of the LGBTQ+ teen drama

Love, Victor, a spin-off of the acclaimed 2018 coming of age movie Love, Simon, is about growing up gay, told through the lens of one teenager's journey of self-discovery. School doesn’t last forever, though, and nor can everyone’s favorite LGBTQ+ teen drama! In this third and final season, we’ll see last season’s cliff-hanger finally resolved. All eight episodes of the show are available to stream now. Read on as we explain how to watch Love, Victor Season 3 online wherever you are.

Watch Love, Victor Season 3 online Premiere: Wednesday, June 15 at 8 a.m. GMT on Disney + / 3 a.m. ET on Hulu (US only) New episodes: All eight episodes will be made available at the same time. Starring: Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Antony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (RoW)

In Seasons 1 and 2, we saw 16-year old Victor move from Texas to the more LGBTQ-cool Atlanta and start at Creekwood High. Besides finding his feet, he had to figure out his feelings for smart girlfriend Mia and openly gay classmate Benji, before finally coming out at school and – less easily – to his Catholic parents. Luckily Simon (Nick Robinson, producer and narrator) is just a message away to help Victor navigate the minefield of adolescence.

Season 3 of Love Victor, sees the kids with their school days numbered and facing big decisions about what they want from life and who they want to share it with. As well as the usual laughs, new passions and dramatic breakups are on the cards.

Will Victor find his way in love? Read on to find out how to watch Love, Victor season 3 online from anywhere with our guide below on how to tune in all around the world.

