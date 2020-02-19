The best cheap NutriBullet sales and deals in January 2020

NutriBullet is one of the most popular and well-known blender brands, with its machines making it easy to whip up healthy smoothies, juices, dips, soups, and more. NutriBullet produces several models, like the NutriBullet Pro and NutriBullet RX, that offer a range of features at various price points. To help you find your perfect NutriBullet blender, we've listed the best cheap NutriBullet sales and deals that are available online.

The NutriBullet was founded in 2012, with its first model introduced as a single-serve countertop 'personal' blender. Since then, the company has produced several different models with enhanced capabilities, such as nutrient extraction and Bluetooth technology. Each blender includes a powerful motor that can whip up a smoothie in seconds, and you can swap the extractor blade for a flip-top lid so that you can enjoy your concoctions on the go.

The top models we've listed below are the NutriBullet Pro 900 Series, the NutriBullet RX, the Original NutriBullet, the NutriBullet Baby Bullet, and the NutriBullet Balance. For each model, we've included the main features, as well as capacity, number of attachments, motor power, and, most importantly, the best online price.

The best cheap NutriBullet prices and deals

1. NutriBullet Pro 900 Series

The best all-round NutriBullet blender

Capacity: 32oz and 24oz / 909ml and 680ml | Power: 900W

Compact size

Powerful motor

Great value

The NutriBullet Pro, or Pro 900 Series in some regions, is NutriBullet's most popular model and it’s a fantastic blender for smoothie newbies. It features a powerful 900-watt motor and extractor blade to pulverize and puree fruits and veggies effortlessly. You can easily make a smoothie in under 60 seconds – just push, twist, and blend for fast and convenient ‘NutriBlasts’, as NutriBullet calls your creations.

The NutriBullet Pro 900 Series currently retails for $79.99 / £79.99 and includes a 900-watt motor base, extractor blade, flip top to-go lid, 32oz / 909ml colossal cup with lip ring, and a 24oz / 680ml tall cup with a handled lip ring.

2. NutriBullet RX

The best NutriBullet for nutrition extraction

Capacity: 30oz, 45oz / 890ml, 1330ml | Power: 1700W | Number of Pieces: 10

Single and family-sized servings

Offers the highest nutrient extraction ratio

Hands-free operation

Expensive

If you're trying to get the most out of your fruits and veggies, the NutriBullet RX is the blender for you. The RX is NutriBullet's most powerful nutrition extractor ever, featuring a 1700W motor that can easily liquefy even solid ingredients. The blender can create single and family-sized servings, and even features a heating cycle for soups and sauces. The NutriBullet RX also includes hands-free smart technology, with auto start/stop functionality.

The NutriBullet RX comes with 10 different attachments including an extractor blade with cleaning brush, 30oz / 890ml short cup with comfort lip ring, SouperBlast Pitcher with vented lid, 45oz / 1330ml oversized cup with pitcher lid, Nature’s Prescription Book, and a stay-fresh lid. Because of the extra power, attachments, and functions, the RX is more expensive than most NutriBullet blenders, currently retailing for $179.99 / £129.99

3. NutriBullet Balance

The best high-tech NutriBullet blender

Capacity: 18oz, 24oz / 520ml, 710ml | Power: 1200W | Number of Pieces: 5

Bluetooth enabled

Smart scale included

Lets you track calories, set goals

4. The Original NutriBullet

The best budget NutriBullet blender

Capacity: 18oz, 24 oz / 530ml, 710ml | Power: 600W | Number of Pieces: 12

Affordable

Easy to clean

Perfect for single-use

Wear motor

The Original NutriBullet is perfect for people who want to make the occasional smoothie. The Original NutriBullet features a 600W motor and extractor blade that blends fruits and veggies in seconds to create delicious and healthy smoothies. The compact blender is also dishwasher safe, and includes a 24oz / 710ml container with lid that you can take on the go.

The Original NutriBullet retails for $59.99, but because it's an older model, you can typically find the blender on sale. It comes with a 24oz / 710ml tall cup with comfort lip ring, 18oz / 530ml short cup, and a handled comfort lip ring.

5. NutriBullet Baby Bullet

Best NutriBullet blender for baby food

Capacity: 64oz / 1,892ml | Power: 200W | Number of Pieces: 20

Prepares all-natural, fresh baby food

Includes 6 date-dial storage cups

Recipe book included

Make a week's worth of baby food in minutes with the NutriBullet Baby blender. Designed with parents in mind, the miniature mixer includes convenient attachments that allow you to easily store and keep track of your baby's food. The baby care system includes a silicon-based batch tray, so you can save your baby's purees in the freezer and pop them out when needed. The baby blender also comes with six date-dial storage cups to help you keep track of freshness, and a spill-proof tray to help you keep everything organized.

The NutriBullet Baby blender retails for only $49.99 / £53.87 and includes a motor base, extractor blade, batch bowl, easy pop freezer tray with lid, six storage cups with tray, short cup with lid, and a recipe book and user guide.

