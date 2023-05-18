Panthers vs Hurricanes live stream: how to watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final, Game 1

Watch Panthers vs Hurricanes live stream

The Panthers vs Hurricanes (Game 1) will be live on TNT in the US tonight. In Canada, fans can watch a free Panthers vs Hurricanes live stream (opens in new tab) on CBC Sports (opens in new tab). Aussies can tune in via Kayo, while Brits can watch on Viaplay. Read on for full details of how to watch the Panthers vs Hurricanes in Game 1 of their 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final series.

Panthers vs Hurricanes TV schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game 1: Thu, May 18, 8pm ET – TNT, CBC, SN Game 2: Sat, May 20, 8pm ET – TNT, CBC, SN Game 3: Mon, May 22, 8pm ET – TNT, CBC, SN Game 4: Wed, May 24, 8pm ET – TNT, CBC, SN *Game 5: Fri, May 26, 8pm ET – TNT, CBC, SN *Game 6: Sun, May 28, 8pm ET – TNT, CBC, SN *Game 7: Tue, May 30, 8pm ET – TNT, CBC, SN FREE stream: CBC Gem (CA) Use ExpressVPN to watch any NHL stream Global streams: Viaplay (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) US without cable: Sling 50% discount

Panthers vs Hurricanes preview – Game 1

Massive underdogs through both of the previous rounds, against all odds the Panthers have reached the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in 27 years, and their journey gets more and more extraordinary as they face the Hurricanes.

The Panthers' Marc Staal and former Stanley Cup-winning Canes captain Eric Staal are competing against their brother, the current Canes captain Jordan Staal, for a shot at the championship. Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, meanwhile, is looking to outmatch his former mentor, Florida coach Paul Maurice, who had two stints in charge of their opponents and gave Rod the Bod his big coaching break.

Love can make people behave in strange ways, and we have no doubt that those fraternal bonds will inspire just that little bit extra from the series' main protagonists.

The Panthers entered the playoffs as the team that everybody wanted to play, but after pulling off almighty upsets over the Bruins and Maple Leafs, there's a growing sense that this could actually be their year. The Hurricanes, who beat the Panthers twice in the regular season, need to block out all of the noise and just focus on what's in front of them: an on-fire Matthew Tkachuk.

Here's how to watch a Panthers vs Hurricanes live stream no matter where you are. The puck drops for Game 1 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thursday.

How to watch Panthers vs Hurricanes: live stream for FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and CBC Sports, but both services are showing the Panthers vs Hurricanes (Game 1) on Thursday. The puck drops at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. That means the game will also be streamed live and for free on CBC Gem (opens in new tab). You can pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home. For Sportsnet, an SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month, $49.99 for four months, or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby.

How to watch Panthers vs Hurricanes from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of Panthers vs Hurricanes from somewhere other than your home country, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to live stream Panthers vs Hurricanes from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Panthers vs Hurricanes live stream: watch NHL Playoffs in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, the Panthers vs Hurricanes (Game 1) is being shown live on TNT, with the puck set to drop at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Thursday. Stream Panthers vs Hurricanes live without cable If you don't have TNT on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. Its Orange package offers TNT and ESPN in most major markets, thereby covering almost all of the remaining Stanley Cup playoff games. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

Panthers vs Hurricanes: live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK and is showing the Panthers vs Hurricanes, along with every remaining game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Prepare for a late night though, as the puck is set to drop at 1am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning for Game 1 of the series. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch NHL: live stream Panthers vs Hurricanes in Australia