Stanley Cup Playoffs live stream 2023: how to watch every NHL game online from anywhere

Watch a Stanley Cup Playoffs live stream

You can live stream every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Kayo Sports, which offers a free trial to new users in Australia. In the US, the channels you need are TNT, ABC/ESPN3, ESPN, ESPN2 and TBS, with games being live streamed on ESPN Plus too. You can tune in on Sportsnet and CBC Sports in Canada, and on Viaplay in the UK. Full details on how to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs just below.

Stanley Cup Playoffs 2023 preview

After seizing the Presidents' Trophy an entire fortnight before the end of the regular season and racking up a record-breaking points haul and win count, the Bruins are arguably the biggest Stanley Cup favorites of all time. That's a heck of a lot of pressure for Jim Montgomery's team to be dealing with, and it's only going to snowball if the narrative of peaking too early begins to take hold.

It's the beauty of the playoff system that the only concrete reward for a historically great campaign is a favorable playoff draw. There's no free pass to the Stanley Cup Finals, and if the Bruins get past the second round, they'll have gone further than all of the last nine Presidents' Trophy winners.

The Oilers, Capitals, Hurricanes, Lightning, Kraken, Panthers and Maple leafs have each managed to get the better of the Bruins once this season. Can it be done over seven games?

The Avalanche could still emulate the Penguins and Bolts by winning back-to-back titles, though injuries mean they're leaning far more heavily on Mikko Rantanen's goals than they'd like to be. The Oilers, meanwhile, are an offensive juggernaut right now, as are the Kings, though the Canes' magic touch appears to have deserted them at the worst possible moment.

Read on for details on how to get a 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs live stream no matter where you are in the world. You might want to try a VPN if you're looking to tune into NHL while abroad (opens in new tab).

Stanley Cup Playoffs live stream: watch every game in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is available through a dizzying array of TV channels and streaming services, including ESPN Plus, TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3 and TBS. Hard as it may be to believe, covering all your bases isn't quite as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The cheapest way to live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable A subscription to ESPN Plus service, which replaced NHL.tv last year, costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, though it's also available as part of a better value $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle. More ways to watch NHL without cable Sling TV, meanwhile, is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. The Sling Orange package offers TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and TBS in most major markets, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN 3. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab).

How to watch Stanley Cup Playoffs from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

Use a VPN to live stream 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Stanley Cup Playoffs: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are split between Sportsnet and CBC Sports. An SN Now (opens in new tab) subscription costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you WWE Network and coverage of the NBA, Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League, and Super League Rugby. The games that are shown on CBC Sports, meanwhile, can be live streamed on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab) for free. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the action as you would at home.

How to watch NHL: live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viaplay is the exclusive NHL broadcaster in the UK, and is showing every game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. As well as the NHL, Viaplay has the rights to La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

Related: how to watch Indian Premier League cricket free online

How to watch NHL: live stream Stanley Cup Playoffs in Australia