How to watch Miami Open: live stream 2023 tennis from anywhere

Miami Open 2023 preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are in the crosshairs at the Miami Open, the second leg of the coast-to-coast Sunshine Double. Hard Rock Stadium always goes all-out for the 1,000-point event, which provides our final taste of hard-court action before the clay-court swing. All seeded players receive a bye to the second round.

Swiatek enters as the defending champion and world No.1, though her place within the triumvirate that's emerged to dominate the women’s game isn’t necessarily at the top. Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have each won their most recent meetings with the Pole, and, while Rybakina beat both players en route to the Indian Wells title, Sabalenka got the better of Rybakina to win the Australian Open.

Top seed Swiatek and No.2 seed Sabalenka have been kept apart at the Miami Open draw but Rybakina, the No.10 seed, could face Swiatek as early as the quarter-finals.

Victory at Indian Wells at the weekend saw Alcaraz return to world No.1, and with Novak Djokovic still unable to enter the US, the young Spaniard is the firm favorite in the men's draw. He's struck up his own burgeoning rivalry with Jannik Sinner, who might have several more titles to his name were it not for constantly coming up against Alcaraz in the draw.

With so much attention now being afford to the next-gen, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev, the latter of whom was runner-up in California, may feel like they have a point to prove.

How to watch Miami Open 2023: live stream tennis for free in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast Miami Open 2023 in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically starts at 3pm GMT each afternoon. You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK, and can be cancelled at any time. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time.

How to watch Miami Open tennis from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Miami Open 2023.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Miami Open live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Miami Open 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Miami Open 2023: live stream in the US

In the US, coverage of Miami Open 2023 comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which is packed with tennis throughout the season. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each day. How to watch Miami Open without cable: If you don't have the channel on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and Tennis Channel Plus is the most obvious place to start. A subscription to Tennis Channel Plus costs $109.99 per year, and lets you live stream numerous tournaments. Another good option is Sling TV, which offers access to Tennis Channel as part of an $11 per month add-on for either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package. Each of those packages costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price. A costlier but even more thorough cable replacement service FuboTV, which also includes Tennis Channel, as well as more than 200 other top channels, in its Elite plan. A subscription costs $84.99 per month after a 7-day FREE FuboTV trial.

How to live stream Miami Open 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada are spoilt for choice, as Miami Open 2023 is being shown across both TSN and DAZN. However, we'd recommend choosing TSN, since DAZN is only showing the WTA side of the action. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Miami Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. A DAZN subscription, meanwhile, costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

How to watch Miami Open: live stream tennis in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch Miami Open 2023 on beIN Sports. Play typically starts at 2am AEDT each night, though it extends through the mornings and into the afternoons. You can can sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming service Kayo Sports includes beIN Sports in its package, and is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its $25 per month One plan, two devices with its $30 per month Basic plan, and three devices with its $35 Premium plan. All of them come with a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NHL, cricket, NRL, NBA... the list goes on!

How to watch Miami Open 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand

In New Zealand, coverage of Miami Open 2023 is split between Sky Sport, which is showing the ATP side of the tournament, and Spark Sport, which is showing the WTA action. Play typically begins at 4am NZDT, but extends well into the afternoons. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service. Spark Sport also offers a 7-day FREE trial so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month.

Miami Open schedule 2023

Wednesday, March 22

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, March 23

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

1st Round - Men's Singles

Friday, March 24

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Saturday, March 25

3rd Round - Women's Singles

2nd Round - Men's Singles

Sunday, March 26

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, March 27

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

3rd Round - Men's Singles

Tuesday, March 28

Quarter-finals - Women's Singles

4th Round - Men's Singles

Wednesday, March 29

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, March 30

Semi-finals - Women's Singles

Quarter-finals - Men's Singles

Friday, March 31

Semi-finals - Men's Singles

Saturday, April 1

Final - Women's Singles

Sunday, April 2

Final - Men's Singles