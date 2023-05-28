Leeds vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch Premier League online and on TV

Watch Leeds vs Tottenham live stream

You can watch Leeds vs Tottenham on CNBC in the US (watch live via NBCSports.com). It's BT Sport in the UK, while those in Australia can catch the match on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Leeds vs Tottenham where you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, May 28, 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 9.30pm PT / 7.30pm IST TV channel: BT Sport (UK) | CNBC (US) Live stream: NBC Sports (US) | Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Leeds vs Tottenham team news and preview

Leeds United must beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

A 3-1 loss to West Ham last weekend has left Sam Allardyce's side on the brink of demotion. Leeds are two points adrift of safety heading into the final weekend, so anything less than a victory over Spurs would see them drop into the Championship. Even a win might not be enough: Leeds must also hope that Leicester fail to beat West Ham and Everton lose to Bournemouth. A draw for Everton would leave Allardyce's team needing to triumph over Tottenham by three clear goals. Leeds head into the match in poor form, having now gone eight matches without a win.

Leeds are sweating on the fitness of attacking duo Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo Moreno, but Allardyce will hope to have at least one of the forwards available. Stuart Dallas, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra are definitely out, but Junior Firpo is available again following suspension.

Tottenham's Champions League hopes have long since evaporated. As things stand they are set to miss out on continental competition altogether, although a win at Elland Road would see them qualify for the Europa Conference League if Aston Villa fail to beat Brighton. The prospect of playing in Europe's third-ranked competition might not be overly appealing, but Spurs will at least want to end the season on a high by collecting all three points in Yorkshire.

Tottenham remain without their long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, while Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur are also sidelined. Elsewhere, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero are fighting to be fit for the last game of the 2022/23 campaign. Amid considerable speculation about his future, this could be Harry Kane's final appearance for his boyhood club.

Follow our guide to get a Leeds vs Tottenham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Leeds vs Tottenham live on CNBC and NBCSports.com. How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes CNBC. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes CNBC is FuboTV. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Leeds vs Tottenham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Leeds vs Tottenham from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Leeds vs Tottenham in the UK?

Yes, you can buy a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £30. Outside the UK? While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Leeds vs Tottenham live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Leeds vs Tottenham live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

More sport: here's how to watch an NBA live stream

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Tottenham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Leeds vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Leeds vs Tottenham on Sky Sport in New Zealand. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Cricket fan? How to watch a free IPL live stream

Leeds vs Tottenham: live stream Premier League online in India