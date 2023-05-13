KSI vs Joe Fournier live stream: time, card and how to watch boxing from anywhere

KSI vs Joe Fournier live stream information

KSI vs Joe Fournier live stream: fight preview

The Nightmare returns to the ring today, as YouTuber-turned boxer KSI takes on Joe Fournier at Wembley.

The Prime drink-swilling internet celebrity and rapper will be fighting for the first time since his 1st round KO victory over YouTuber and FaZe Clan founder FaZe Temperrr back in November last year.

He now faces British professional boxer and businessman Joe Fournier, who boasts a 9-0-0 record with nine KOs and has held the WBA international light heavyweight belt.

Fournier hasn't, however, stepped into the ring since 2017 and is also 11 years KSI 's senior aged 40.

Today's six-round main event is a cruiserweight encounter, with KSI's little brother Deji also on the undercard bill as he takes on rapper Swarmz. The bill also sees TikToker Salt Papi face former MMA fighter Anthony Taylor.

We have all the information just below on how you can watch the KSI vs Fournier live stream from anywhere in the world, including PPV prices and start times.

Can I watch a free KSI vs Joe Fournier live stream?

Yes, in some countries, as long as you have a subscription to DAZN. The global sports platform will live stream the match at no extra cost in all countries where it’s available except for the UK, Ireland, USA, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, Mexico and Brazil where you will need a DAZN subscription and to pay a DAZN PPV (opens in new tab) too (pay per view).

Countries where this is no PPV feee include Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey and many more.

If you're a DAZN subscriber travelling abroad, and looking to tune in to your coverage as normal, you may wish to use a VPN to watch (opens in new tab) as you normally would at home.

KSI vs Joe Fournier live stream: watch on DAZN worldwide

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN has the exclusive rights to show the KSI vs Joe Fournier fight all over the world. In some countries it's a pay-per-view event, while in others it's included in the DAZN subscription. Coverage of the main card starts at 7pm BST in the UK and 2pm ET / 11am PT in the US and Canada (on Saturday, May 13), and 4am AEST in Australia (on Sunday, May 14). The headline act, however, is expected to start at around 9.30pm BST in the UK and 4.30pm ET / 1.30am PT on Saturday in the US and Canada, while it's a provisional time of 6.30am AEST in Australia on Sunday morning for KSI and Fournier's ring walks. Subscription prices vary depending on location per month (UK: £7.99 (opens in new tab), US/CAN $19.99 (opens in new tab)). But the fight itself on PPV is more expensive, costing £19.99 in the UK, for example.

How to live stream KSI vs Fournier from abroad

If you’re away from home, and in a country where DAZN isn’t available, you could always use a VPN to tune into your coverage as normal.

A VPN is software that lets you change your IP address so it looks like you’re in a different country altogether. It’s safe (the connection is encrypted), legal and very affordable. Here’s how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch a KSI vs Fournier live stream anywhere:

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home – so that's DAZN for boxing. (opens in new tab)

KSI vs Fournier live stream on DAZN PPV prices

While the match is free to watch to DAZN subscribers in certain countries, it’s on PPV in others, meaning you’ll have to pay a one-off fee as well as have a subscription. The countries facing the PPV fee include the UK, US, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Mexico and Ireland.

Here’s how much it costs to watch the event in each country:

UK & Ireland: £19.99 / €19.99

£19.99 / €19.99 US: $19.99

$19.99 CA: CAD$ 19.99

CAD$ 19.99 France: €9.99

€9.99 Australia: AU$14.99

AU$14.99 New Zealand: NZ$14.99

NZ$14.99 Norway: NK 50

NK 50 Denmark: DEK 35

DEK 35 Finland: €9.99

€9.99 Sweden: SEK 105

SEK 105 Netherlands: €9.99

€9.99 Mexico: $MXN180

$MXN180 Brazil: R$ 49.90

What is DAZN? All you need to know

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada – one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive.

It's a great all-round offering, with the only real drawback being that it doesn't play overly nice with VPNs in all territories. As we've said, Canadians abroad will find they can't sign up for DAZN even with the help of a Virtual Private Network – though existing account holders (with or without a subscription) will find they can access the service fine.

It's not universally the case, either, as our latest testing reveals DAZN US is accessible using a VPN (opens in new tab) across the board.

KSI vs Fournier takes place on Saturday 13th May at Wembley Arena in London.

Coverage starts at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET, though with a loaded undercard, KSI and Fournier aren’t due to take their ring walks until approximately 9.30pm BST / 4.30pm ET. But depending on how long the undercard fights last, these timings could change.

KSI vs Temperrr time (US and Canada): 4.30pm ET /1.30pm PT

KSI vs Temperrr time (UK): 9.30pm BST

KSI vs Temperrr time (Australia): 6.30am AEDT (Sunday, May 14)

KSI vs Temperrr time (New Zealand): 9.30 am NZDT (Sunday, May 14)

Who is KSI?

KSI – real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – first came to prominence with his FIFA gaming commentary streams, as well as his challenges, sketches with YouTube the Sidemen.

Global fame would arrive in 2018, when he took on fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in an amateur boxing match. Billed as the 'biggest internet event in history', it sold out the 21,000-seater Manchester Arena and generated millions of views on YouTube.

As well as now boxing professionally, KSI is also a high-profile music star, with a number one album under his belt and his YouTube music channel boasting over 21m subscribers (his regular Youtube channel has a mere 16.1m followers).

The 29-year-old was born in London and grew up in Watford. As well as Logan Paul, he has previously boxed British YouTuber Joe Weller, Swarmz (earning him the ICB World cruiserweight title), and Mexican boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Who is Joe Fournier?

The multi-millionaire business man from London has made his money in the fitness and nightclub industries, but he's also a professional fighter.

Competing at light-heavyweight evil, Fournier turner pro in 2015 and has a ten-fight unbeaten record.

At one point ranked 11th in the world, a win over Wilmer Mejia in the Dominican Republic in 2017 saw him awarded the vacant WBA international light heavyweight belt.

KSI vs Joe Fournier full card

Main PPV card

KSI vs. Joe Fournier - For KSI’s MF Cruiserweight title

- For KSI’s MF Cruiserweight title Deja Olatunji vs. Swarmz - Light heavyweight

- Light heavyweight Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor - Catchweight

- Catchweight Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey - TBA

- TBA ViruZz vs. DK Money - Cruiserweight

- Cruiserweight Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii - TBA

Happy Punch Preliminary Card