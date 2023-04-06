How to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies: live stream the Grease prequel free online

How to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies

You can stream every episode of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Wherever you are, if you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a free trial. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad (opens in new tab) if you're away from home.

Before Betty Rizzo, Frenchy, Jan and Marty Maraschino, there were Jane, Olivia, Cynthia and Nancy, the original snarling, swaggering, varsity jacket-toting Pink Ladies of Rydell High.

That's the premise of Rise of the Pink Ladies, Paramount Plus' 10-part Grease prequel that pays homage to the smash-hit 1978 musical while attempting to subvert the school's dynamics and repackage the franchise to appeal to a modern audience.

Set in 1954, four years before Danny and Sandy's summer lovin', Rise of the Pink Ladies opens with bookworm Jane living out her high-school fantasy as Rydell Rangers quarterback Buddy's main squeeze.

However, when things turn sour and her social cachet plummets, Jane recognizes that she won't get back to the top of the pecking order without being a little bit bad.

When fellow misfits Olivia (the designated driver for the T-Birds, run by her brother), Cynthia (who wants to join the T-Birds) and Nancy (who only cares about fashion) join her cause, the Pink Ladies are born.

Between the bubblegum gazes and candyfloss shrieks, Rise of the Pink Ladies loaded with original songs. Follow our guide below for how to watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies online wherever you are.

When is the next episode out? Episode 1 – April 6 – We're Gonna Rule the School

Episode 2 – April 6 – Too Pure to Be Pink

Episode 3 – April 13 – So This is Rydell?

Episode 4 – April 20 – If You Can't Be an Athlete, Be an Athletic Supporter

Episode 5 – April 27 – You Can't Just Walk Out of a Drive-In

Episode 6 – May 4 – TBA

Episode 7 – May 11 – TBA

Episode 8 – May 18 – TBA

Episode 9 – May 25 – TBA

Episode 10 – June 1 – TBA

How to watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Rise of the Pink Ladies is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The show premieres on Thursday, April 6, with new episodes dropping on the service weekly at 3am ET / 12am PT. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but new users can get a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) with the code PICARD (offer ends April 30). Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure and want to stream Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies online? You might not be able to if you're in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

(opens in new tab)We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for the US.

How to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies for FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's more of the same in Canada, where Rise of the Pink Ladies is also exclusive to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), first hitting the streaming service at 3am ET / 12am PT on Thursday, April 6, with new episodes arriving at the same time every week. A subscription costs CA$5.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to use the streaming services you usually do, but download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rise of the Pink Ladies is available to watch on Paramount Plus UK (opens in new tab) from Friday, April 7, with new episodes being released weekly. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub in the UK, although a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to anyone who hasn't signed up before. However, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Spy thriller fans in Australia will be able to watch Rise of the Pink Ladies from Friday, April 7 via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com (opens in new tab).

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Yellowstone and 1923, Rabbit Hole, Mayor of Kingstown, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will (eventually) be the place to watch the Frasier reboot too.