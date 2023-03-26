How to watch Rabbit Hole online – stream the new spy thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland free online

How to watch Rabbit Hole

You can stream every episode of Rabbit Hole exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Wherever you are, if you’re new to the service you'll be entitled to a free trial. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad (opens in new tab) if you're away from home.

Kiefer Sutherland gets back to doing what Kiefer Sutherland does best, as a disillusioned master of corporate espionage left fleeing invisible forces and chasing shadows in eight-part spy flick Rabbit Hole.

John Weir may be about as close to Jack Bauer as Paramount Plus and the show's creators John Requa and Glenn Ficarra could get without incurring a rap across the knuckles, but otherwise the two characters could be one and the same, which will no doubt thrill 24 devotees.

However, rather than shooting down baddies in foreign lands, Rabbit Hole flips the equation, turning Weir's talent for large-scale manipulation towards the unseeable sinister forces much closer to home.

The puppeteer becomes the patsy as Weir finds himself in the frame for a crime he did not commit, and with the aid of Charles Dance's Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding's Hailey Winton and Rob Yang's Edward Homm, he's forced to go down the rabbit hole in order to clear his name and expose the conspiracy at work.

Everything could be a MacGuffin in this old-school, full-throttle action thriller, and you can follow our guide below for how to watch Rabbit Hole online wherever you are.

How to watch Rabbit Hole FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Rabbit Hole is exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) in the US. The show premieres on Sunday, March 26, with new episodes dropping on the service at 3am ET / 12am PT every Sunday. If you haven't got Paramount Plus, the great news is that new users can watch Rabbit Hole for FREE! A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 a month, but new users can get a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) with the code PICARD (offer ends April 30). Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rabbit Hole from outside your country

Abroad for business or leisure and want to stream Rabbit Hole online? You might not be able to if you're in a country where Paramount Plus hasn't yet launched, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Rabbit Hole on Paramount Plus no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Rabbit Hole from abroad

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) for the US.

How to watch Rabbit Hole for FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) It's more of the same in Canada, where Rabbit Hole is also exclusive to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), first hitting the streaming service at 3am ET / 12am PT on Sunday, March 26, with new episodes arriving at the same time every week. A subscription costs CA$5.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab). If you're abroad right now, you won't be able to use the streaming services you usually do, but download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Rabbit Hole in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rabbit Hole is available to watch on Paramount Plus UK (opens in new tab) from Monday, March 26, with new episodes being released weekly. A subscription costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub in the UK, although a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available to anyone who hasn't signed up before. However, if you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema with a Sky Q, Sky Stream, or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus is yours as a free add-on service. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices. You can also access Paramount Plus through Apple, Google, Roku, and Samsung platforms, or as an add-on channel through Amazon Prime Video. If you’re away from your home country, remember that you can still access your streaming service subscription from anywhere when you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Rabbit Hole online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Spy thriller fans in Australia will be able to watch Rabbit Hole from Monday, March 26 via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). A subscription to the streaming service costs AU$8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How can I watch Paramount Plus and what other shows are on it?

The Paramount Plus app is available through Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One and Series X, and Xfinity Flex.

You can also watch it through your favourite web browser at ParamountPlus.com (opens in new tab).

You can watch on up to three devices simultaneously and create up to six separate profiles for family members. Those with a Premium subscription can download up to 25 shows or movies and watch them offline (in 4K where available) on a mobile device.

Paramount Plus also features new originals and is ideal for fans of all kind of TV shows. It's home to Yellowstone and 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, Picard and Strange New Worlds, as well as hits like Kamp Koral and reality TV smash Survivor. There's also CBS' live sports action, including the NFL and Champions League, and it will be the place to watch the Frasier reboot too.