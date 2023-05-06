Giro d'Italia live stream 2023 and how to watch every cycling stage online from anywhere

Watch a Giro d'Italia 2023 live stream

All 21 stages of the 2023 Giro d'Italia will be live, in full, and free to watch on SBS in Australia. Travelling outside Oz? Use our favourite cycling VPN to watch from anywhere (opens in new tab). Rai Play in Italy, and S4C in Wales are also offering free live coverage of the Giro. Again, you'll need to use a VPN to watch when away from home. Full details of how to watch the various Giro d'Italia live streams below.

Giro d'Italia 2023 preview

The fight for the pink jersey is upon us as the world's best riders take on the 106th edition of the Giro d'Italia. The race starts at 10am BST on Saturday, May 6, and it's set be a thriller.

With 2021 champ Egan Bernal and 2022 winner Jai Hindley both absent, choosing to focus on the Tour de France instead, reigning world champion Remco Evenepoel, three-time Vuelta winner Primoz Roglic, and Tour de France-winner Geraint Thomas are among the bookies favourites to taste glory this time out.

Kicking off in the picturesque eastern coastal town of Ortona in Abruzzo, before winding its way through the Italian mainland, this year's race features 176 riders representing 22 teams. Covering 2168 miles, this year's schedule includes a brief trip through the Swiss region of Valais which dovetails Stage 13 and 14.

The riders are set to clock up a calf-destroying total of 168,600 ft of altitude gain over the course of the three week tour, with this year's final stage featuring a flat procession rather than the individual time trial finish we've come to expect from the event.

It's an event no cycling fan will want to miss, so get planning for three glorious weeks of cycling on TV. Here's how to watch a 2023 Giro d'Italia live stream online from anywhere.

Free Giro d'Italia live stream

(opens in new tab) There are plenty of ways to watch a FREE 2023 Giro d'Italia live stream, with SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) showing all of the action in Australia. Anyone in Italy can watch for free on Rai Sport (opens in new tab), and cycling fans in the UK can get the race free on Welsh-language channel S4C (opens in new tab). If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Giro d'Italia live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2023 live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad and discover that your usual cycling stream is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream the Giro d'Italia 2023 anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN

It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, for example, 'Australia'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream, for example, SBS On Demand - you should be able to watch the cycling, just like you were back at home in Oz.

2023 Giro d'Italia live stream: how to watch online in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Giro d'Italia is set to be shown live by Eurosport across the UK and Ireland. Eurosport can be streamed via Discovery Plus and its Entertainment & Sport package which currently costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for a whole year. Alternatively, you can also watch via dedicated cycling streaming service GCN+ (opens in new tab) which also costs £6.99 per month or a slightly cheaper £39.99 per year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Giro d'Italia 2023: live stream cycling FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie cycling fans are amongst the luckiest in the world with this year's Giro being shown once again on fee-to-air SBS Viceland. That means that viewers can live stream all the action from every stage action without paying a penny thanks to the network's SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) service. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS live stream - just grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to live stream Giro d'Italia 2023 online in the US

(opens in new tab) US-based cycling fans can live stream the Giro d'Italia with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Start times vary, but you'll need to prepare for some early starts, as most stages begin at around 7am ET / 4am PT. Scroll down for the race schedule. And if you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route (opens in new tab) set out above.

How to watch 2023 Giro d'Italia: live stream cycling in Canada

(opens in new tab) You know the score by now. Canadians can also tune into the Giro d'Italia live with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN (opens in new tab) is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

2023 Giro d'Italia schedule and start times