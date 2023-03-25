England vs Ukraine live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier online, what TV channel

England vs Ukraine live stream

England vs Ukraine is free to watch and stream on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, the match is also free on Fubo Sports Network. In Australia, you'll need Optus Sport. Full information on how to get an England vs Ukraine live stream from anywhere today is just below.

England vs Ukraine live stream: match preview

Ukraine have had to wait a few days longer than England to get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign underway, but will take some confidence from their Nations League performance last year, when they finished second in Group B1 behind Scotland. Their last meeting with England was a chastening one, though, with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Maguire, and a Harry Kane brace giving England a 4-0 win in the quarter-final at Euro 2020.

England got off to the perfect start when they beat Italy in Naples on Thursday night, but it wasn't as comfortable as it could have been. Goals from Declan Rice and Harry Kane put Gareth Southgate's side two up, but Jack Grealish missed a sitter just before half-time that would've put the game beyond Italy's reach. That seemed to give the hosts more belief and a debut goal from Mateo Retegui, plus a red card for Luke Shaw, made it a nervous end, but the Three Lions held on for their first win in Italy since 1961.

Read on for full details of how to tune into today's free England vs Ukraine live stream.

How to watch an England vs Ukraine live stream in the UK for free

(opens in new tab) The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Ukraine is set to be shown absolutely FREE on Channel 4. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch an England vs Ukraine free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Coverage of England vs Ukraine at 4pm GMT on Sunday afternoon, ahead of a 5pm kick-off, and you can also stream the game live at Channel4.com (opens in new tab). If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

Watch England vs Ukraine live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an England vs Ukraine live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch England vs Ukraine from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch an England vs Ukraine live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) England vs Ukraine kicks off at 12pm EST / 9am PST on Sunday, and in the US the game is being shown exclusively on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab), which is free to stream. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the England vs Ukraine free live stream from abroad. (opens in new tab) Fubo Sports Network is an ad-supported service that's best thought of as a separate entity to the cable replacement service FuboTV. You can access it through the Fubo Sports Network website (opens in new tab), or via Xumo, Vizio, TV Plus, Tubi, Roku and FuboTV.

How to live stream England vs Ukraine in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers live Down Under, which makes it the only place to watch England vs Ukraine in Australia. The game kicks off at 4am AEST early on Monday morning, so brace yourself for a sleepy one. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use the top-rated VPN (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch England vs Ukraine live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch England vs Ukraine on streaming service DAZN, with kick-off set for 1pm EDT / 10am PDT on Sunday. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150 (opens in new tab), which also gets you live coverage of plenty more international soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch England vs Ukraine live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch England vs Ukraine on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. Kick-off is at 6am NZST on Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. The match is also live on beIN Sports. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the Premier League and FA Cup.

How to watch England vs Ukraine live stream in India

(opens in new tab) Football fans in India can watch an England vs Ukraine live stream on the SonyLIV service. Kick-off is set for 10.30pm IST on Sunday evening. A Sony LIV subscription starts at Rs 299 per month but you can save some money, if you're planning to use if for a while, by paying Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months or Rs 599 for a year of mobile-only access. You can watch SonyLIV on mobiles, tablets, smart TVs and through your browser. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your subscription while outside the country.