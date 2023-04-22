Davis vs Garcia live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

Watch a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream

You can watch a Davis vs Garcia free live stream on Azteca 7 in Mexico. In the US, the fight is an $80 PPV on streaming service DAZN as well as Showtime. In Canada and the UK the fight is also being shown on DAZN but as part of the regular DAZN monthly subscription. In Australia its exclusive to Main Event PPV on Kayo. Mexicans away from home can watch the fight free on Azteca 7 from anywhere with a VPN. Full details on how to watch Davis vs Garcia wherever you are just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, April 22 2023 Start time (main card): 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST Main event time: 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST Free live stream: Azteca 7 Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: preview

It's arguably the most anticipated fight of the year so far as undefeated ring kings Gervonta “Tank” Davis and “King” Ryan Garcia square off in Las Vegas.

Commonly regarded as the two most fearsome punchers in modern boxing, the two fighters will be putting their undefeated records on the line, with the stakes raised further after both boxers agreed to bet the entire fight purse to make it a winner-takes-all bout.

Baltimore native Davis comes into the fight off the back of a hugely impressive defence of his WBA world lightweight title against Hector Luis Garcia back in January via TKO - a result which took his pro career record to 28-0 with 26 KOs.

Garcia meanwhile fought twice last year, seeing off Emmanuel Tagoe with an unanimous decision before blowing away Javier Fortuna in the sixth round of their clash in LA last July to take his record to 23-0, 19 KOs.

The two fighters usually fight at a lightweight limit of 135lbs, but with no titles on the line on Saturday, an extra pound of weight has been agreed by the pair, with the fight set to be contested as a catchweight showdown.

Here's how to watch a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream, no matter where you happen to be in the world.

Want more brawling? Here's how to watch UFC live streams

Davis vs Garcia free live stream

(opens in new tab) For such a big ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only PPV or subscription options for the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight. That said, you can watch a Davis vs Garcia free live stream in Mexico on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab). Obviously, this is a Mexico-only stream and you will find yourself geo-blocked if you try to tune in from elsewhere. However... Mexicans away from home can use a VPN to watch Davis vs Garcia free on Azteca 7 from abroad (opens in new tab). Best VPN details just below...

How to live stream Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Never used a VPN before?

It's really easy...

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, for example, 'Mexico'.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream, for example, Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) - you should be able to watch, just like you were back at home in Mexico.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream: how to watch the fight with the US PPV

(opens in new tab) There are two options for watching the Davis vs Garcia fight in the US and both are PPV. Streaming service DAZN will be offering the fight for $60 on top of a regular subscription that's $19.99 on a 12-month contract or $24.99 month-to-month. There's also the option of watching the fight via Showtime, who are offering all the action for a one-off PPV fee of $84.99. Mexican national in the States? No need to shell out on the PPV to watch the fight. You can sign up to a VPN to watch Davis vs Garcia free on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab), just as you would at home.

How to watch a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream in the UK and Ireland

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Davis vs Garcia fight in the UK, and unlike some regions, you don't need to pay for a PPV to watch it. Boxing fans can watch the fight with a simple subscription to DAZN, which is fairly inexpensive at a knockdown price of £9.99 a month (in Ireland it's priced at €7.99 a month). That gets you at least 16 Matchroom UK promoted fights promised a year. It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the UK that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here (opens in new tab). Outside your home country this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your regular DAZN coverage when travelling abroad.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Much like the UK, Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia will be available to watch via streaming service DAZN without a PPV fee and just a regular subscription. DAZN in Canada currently costs $20 a month, with an annual subscription price at $150. Outside your home country this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your regular DAZN access when travelling abroad.

How to watch a Davis vs Garcia live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Kayo Sports | Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia | AU$29.95 (opens in new tab)

The Davis vs Garcia card is scheduled to begin at 10am AEST on Sunday, with the main event expected to start around 1pm AEST. The Davis vs Garcia fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don’t have to be a subscriber to watch the bout – anyone can order it for AU$29.95 (opens in new tab). (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m. There’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream: other regions

DAZN has the fight pretty much locked down in North America and Europe but there are other broadcasters for the rest of the world:

Germany: Davis vs Garcia live stream on Fite.tv (opens in new tab)

Davis vs Garcia live stream on Fite.tv Italy: Davis vs Garcia live stream on Fite.tv (opens in new tab)

Davis vs Garcia live stream on Fite.tv Latin America: ESPN (cable) | Star+ (online stream) (opens in new tab)

ESPN (cable) | Star+ (online stream) Japan: Davis vs Garcia live stream on Wowow (opens in new tab)

Davis vs Garcia live stream on Wowow Asia & Middle East: Davis vs Garcia live stream on Fight Sports Max (opens in new tab)

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia full card

Here's the official line-up for the action at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia - catchweight main event

David Morrell Jr vs Yamaguchi Falcao (WBA super-middleweight title fight)

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Gabriel Rosado

Elijah Garcia vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Elias Espadas

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Jose Sanchez Charles

Floyd Schofield vs Jesus Valentin Leon

Lorenzo Simpson vs Pachino Hill

Tristan Kalkreuth vs Jaime Solorio

Jalil Major Hackett vs Jason Phillips

Cuttino Oliver vs Roberto Cantu Pena