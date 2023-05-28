Brentford v Manchester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League online and on TV from anywhere, team news

Watch Brentford v Manchester City live stream

You can watch Brentford v Manchester City on Peacock in the U.S, or on FuboTV in Canada. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar, while those in Australia need to catch the game on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Brentford v Manchester City where you are just below.

Brentford v Manchester City team news and preview

Manchester City might have already put the gift wrapping on a successful Premier League title defence, but they will want to finish the campaign strongly with FA Cup and Champions League finals around the corner.

Pep Guardiola’s men secured the league crown with two games to spare and are steamrolling towards a spectacular Treble; they will face Manchester United at Wembley next Saturday and Inter Milan a week later in Istanbul for the chance to become European champions for the first time.

It has been a successful season for Brentford and they still stand an outside chance of finishing it off with European qualification – if they win and Aston Villa and Tottenham lose, they will jump into seventh place and secure a Europa Conference League spot.

That might not be as impossible as it sounds, as the Bees proved back in November when they stunned City with a 2-1 win at the Etihad, Ivan Toney netting a 98th-minute winner to complete his brace.

Ivan Toney misses out for Brentford following his eight-month betting suspension, while Christian Norgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter and Pontus Jansson are injured.

Nathan Ake remains the only absence in a stacked City squad as he works his way back from a calf problem, although Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Aymeric Laporte were all rested in midweek and Phil Foden is unlikely to be risked.

Follow our guide to get a Brentford v Manchester City live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Brentford v Manchester City: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Brentford v Manchester City live stream on Peacock in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games. How to watch Brentford v Manchester City without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Brentford v Manchester City from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Brentford v Manchester City in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Brentford v Manchester City from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Brentford v Manchester City in the UK?

Unfortunately you can't watch Brentford vs Man City live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as USA Network or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

Brentford v Manchester City live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Brentford vs Man City live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

More sport: here's how to watch an NBA live stream

How to watch Brentford v Manchester City: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Man City on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for an early start though, with kick-off set for midnight AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Brentford v Manchester City: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Brentford vs Man City on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZST on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Cricket fan? How to watch a free IPL live stream

Brentford v Manchester City: live stream Premier League online in India